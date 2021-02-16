My question is simple, how do you criticize?





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – 12th vice-president Jusuf Kalla quip buzzer who misunderstood his question of how to criticize the government without being summoned by the police. The issue was raised by Kalla during the Forum for Democracy of the Prosperous Justice Party on Friday (12/2/2021). “It’s purely a question and a lot of people answer it differently, especially buzzer-buzzer his. It is the impression that it is not allowed to ask questions, much less to criticize. Even though my question is very simple, how to criticize it, ”Kalla said in a written statement on Monday (2/15/2021). Kalla pointed to the buzzer it is an anti-critical critique of the public’s contribution to the government of President Joko Widodo. “So am I wrong if I ask a question? From there you can see their character (the buzzer) questioning the question. This means that they are anti-critical and are against Jokowi, the buzzer-buzzer that, ”Kalla said. Also Read: Jusuf Kalla: Anti-Criticism Buzzers, It’s Against Jokowi The man who is also general president of the Indonesian Red Cross (PMI) explained that the issue was in fact a public anxiety. Moreover, the question is also aimed at the good of the government itself. Therefore, he hopes that the buzzers will not be too responsive in answering their questions. In keeping with that, Kalla continued, critical society is very important in democratic government. Because, this criticism could be a correction to the functioning of the government. “If the government wants to function democratically, it is important check and balance and what I presented is in the form of a question and it is natural, that how to criticize without being called by the police? Kalla explained.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos