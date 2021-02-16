PBC Vice President asks SC to rethink order regarding Judge Isa – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) Deputy Chairman Khush Dil Khan on Monday urged the Supreme Court to review its February 11 order barring Judge Qazi Faez Isa from hearing cases involving Prime Minister Imran Khan .

It is in the wider interest of the Supreme Court to function properly and to safeguard the independence of its judges to fulfill their constitutional duties to do justice that the ordinance be reviewed, the vice president said. in a press release.

Given the importance and importance of the issue, Khush Dil Khan also offered to call a PBC meeting at an early date to discuss the situation.

On February 11, a bench of five Supreme Court judges led by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed issued an order requiring Judge Isa not to hear cases involving Prime Minister Khan, considering that he had already filed an petition against the Prime Minister in a personal capacity.

The instructions were issued during the hearing of the proposed plan to distribute Rs 500million uprising funds among PTI lawmakers, after which the Supreme Court order came to affirm respect for the principle of impartiality and impartiality, it would be in the interest of justice if the justice Isa should not hear cases involving the Prime Minister.

A statement on behalf of the prime minister, however, called the media reports incorrect.

Later on February 12, Judge Isa wrote a letter to the Clerk of the Supreme Court asking why the February 11 order was not shared with him before releasing it to the media and characterized the event as a whole shocking.

In a one-page letter, Judge Isa also asked why the order / judgment was not sent to him and why the established practice of sending it to the next senior judge was not followed.

Copies of the letter were also sent to the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Gulzar Ahmed, and all judges of the Supreme Court.

Judge Isa also asked why the order was released to the media before reading it, let alone had the opportunity to sign it in agree / disagree and who ordered its release to the media. Judge Isa also asked the CS clerk to provide him with the file so he could finally read the order / judgment.

Khush Dil Khan expressed concern about preventing Judge Isa from taking up cases against the Prime Minister without consulting the judge himself and even without circulating his opinions and signatures to him, and subsequently from not to be part of a bench of the Supreme Court for the hearing. court cases and instead of confining it to doing only chamber work.

I therefore urge the Supreme Court to reconsider its action, as mentioned above, in the wider interest of the proper functioning of the Honorable Supreme Court and to safeguard the independence of its honorable justices to fulfill their obligations. constitutional law to deliver justice, Mr. Khush Dil Khan mentioned.

Posted in Dawn, February 16, 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos