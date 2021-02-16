Stability to have priority in the national food security strategy and the 14th five-year plan

The country’s thirteenth five-year plan (2016-2020) was very focused on achieving meaningful results based on innovation and technology, with rapid development as a key feature, but the fourteenth five-year plan appears to be much more focused on achieving stability and security compared to before in food safety management.

This is likely due to the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused a lot of concern in these areas at the local level.

According to He Lifeng, director of the National Development and Reform Commission of China, food security in China historical achievements during the Thirteenth Plan, even despite COVID-19, especially with regard to the security of local grains.

National food and strategic reserves (LSWZ) [have] effectively played its role of ballast for the country [by providing stability in times of hardship] what needs to be done now is to plan the development within the framework of the fourteenth plan, [with a focus on] stabilization of the market, protection of the livelihoods of populations and guarantee of food security, he said in a high-level meeting with the LSWZ administration.

We saw [Premier Xi Jinpings] China grain, China rice bowl concept reach much more maturity, so that the grain and [material reserves] are now in a position where we have sufficient reserves to meet any risks or challenges.

Chinese grain, the Chinese rice bowl was a concept conceptualized by Xi, essentially referring to China’s self-sufficiency in terms of producing enough of its own grain to meet its immense local needs.

[So although] we must continue to coordinate national development, [it is now crucial to] maintain the stability of our food and grain reserves, which are essential as a national stabilizer of our food security, he said.

China will move forward with this strategy by adhering to some of the other X concepts such as Six Stabilities, which refers to the stabilization of employment, finance, foreign trade, foreign investment, local investment and expectations; and Six guarantees that guarantee all inhabitants a job, basic needs, a market to work, food security, supply chain stability and social operability.

LSWZ administration [should base their development strategies] for 2021 on Premier Xis concepts, [such as] do a solid job of providing the Six Stabilities and fully implementing the Six Guarantees [in order to] build a better, more efficient and more sustainable food safety system, said the meeting.

National High Quality Cereal Project

That said, this emphasis on stability does not mean that China is not seeking to make progress or growth in its food security plans, an area in which the meeting concluded that advancement must be a priority is the national high quality grain project.

This national mega-project comprises thousands of individual projects nationwide, all aimed at improving food security and agricultural reform efforts through efforts such as identifying better grains and reducing losses. food after production. As of 2020, China has invested some CNY 80 billion (US $ 12.4 billion) in the project, according to government data.

In addition to making more discoveries about grain production, the other area of ​​interest will be building a national industrial food safety belt to amplify the role of food processing and manufacturing. [to produce value-added products], said the meeting.

This will draw from the experiences of [successful state models] such as Huzhou model and Funan model, and will involve a strong implementation of construction, repair and strengthening of the supply chain at one end, [whilst also] work to reduce post-production food losses at various stages, from storage to transport to processing.

It was also pointed out that the cereals and petroleum research institutes would be reformed to fit into this project and that more universities, key disciplines and laboratories would be created to support these efforts.

Facing the new [post-COVID-19] situation comes from new responsibilities and demands [but at the core] it is essential to strengthen leadership over national food reserves and create a strong environment for our food security [to flourish],the meeting ended.