Imran expected to make changes to Senate candidate list – Journal





ISLAMABAD: Due to internal divisions in Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) ruling over the nomination of candidates for the upcoming senatorial elections, Prime Minister Imran Khan is said to be in a difficult situation and expected to make changes to the party list of candidates .

In order to resolve the grievances of party leaders and finalize the list of candidates, the Prime Minister called a parliamentary meeting of the party on Tuesday.

According to a list of candidates released by the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP), 56 PTI candidates applied for the 21 expected seats in the ruling party. This means that 36 candidates have submitted their nomination papers and it is now up to the prime minister to hand out party tickets to those he deems fit to run for the Senate.

An insider told Dawn that members of the parliamentary council have expressed reservations about the nomination of Minister of Water Resources Faisal Vawda for the Senate elections. However, he said, despite opposition within the party, the prime minister will not remove him from the list of candidates.

Call the parliamentary party meeting today

Meanwhile, annoyed members of Sindh’s PTI met Governor Imran Ismail and shared their reservations with him in black and white.

Two other PTI candidates, Faisal Salem and Saifullah Abro, are also criticized because of internal divisions within the party.

In a private television broadcast, Federal Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar, who is also a member of the PTI parliamentary council, said those against Mr Vawdas’ appointment were justified in opposing it. because Mr. Vawda already occupied a seat in the National Assembly.

But Mr. Vawda is facing a (dual nationality) case within the PCE and there are concerns that the decision could come against him, he added.

Once Mr. Vawda is found guilty in the case, he may not be able to qualify for the Senate seat.

After the nomination was withdrawn by the PTI, Abdul Qadir from Balochistan filed his papers as an independent candidate. The PTI appointed another party man, Zahoor Agha, from Balochistan.

Originally from Quetta, Mr. Qadir would be able to win the ballot box. However, according to media reports, Mr. Aghas’ basic party membership had been suspended for organizing a sit-in in Banigala.

Later, in a meeting, Prime Minister Khan said he would give out party tickets for senatorial elections on merit and no parashooter would be allowed to become a senator.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister met with disgruntled MPs from the KP’s PTI. The MPs included Junaid Akbar, Noor Alam Khan, Atif Khan, Arbab Amir Ayub, Sher Ali Arbab and Shaukat Ali. They discussed the general political situation and issues relating to their respective constituencies.

Technology promotion

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting on the use of technology in promoting special education.

The meeting was attended by, among others, Federal Minister of Education and Vocational Training Shafqat Mehmood and Chief Science Advisor Prof. Attaur Rehman.

The Minister of Education briefed the meeting on reforms, online education during Covid-19, pilot projects for IT, national skills for all projects and measures taken to promote the economy of knowledge.

The meeting was informed that after a lapse of 11 years, the PTI government was formulating Pakistan Education Policy 2021 for a Unified Curriculum. Particular emphasis is placed on technical and higher education.

Dr Rehman informed the meeting that a partnership with international organizations is underway for accreditation, capacity building of teachers, better use of artificial intelligence and biotechnology.

The Prime Minister observed that education had not been given the proper priority in the past. He said the majority of the population is made up of young people and their abilities can only be used if they are educated and equipped with the latest knowledge and technology.

The Prime Minister ordered that the proposed education policy be accelerated with the formulation of a comprehensive roadmap with timelines and targets delineated in consultation with provincial governments and stakeholders to meet priorities for the implementation of a modern education system in the country.

Posted in Dawn, February 16, 2021

