President Jokowi announced today, along with the CEO and Board of Directors of the Investment Management Institute





DRAWING. Chairman and Managing Director of Permata Bank Ridha DM Wirakusumah would be the principal director of INA, the Indonesian SWF. / Pho KONTAn / Carolus Agus Waluyo / 07/24/2018.

Journalist: Titis Nurdiana | Editor: Titis Nurdiana KONTAN.CO.ID -JAKARTAIf it is not thorny, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will announce the complete formation of the Supervisory Board and the Board of Directors of the Investment Management Institution (LP) or the Indonesia Investment Authority (INA), this Tuesday 16/2. With the news reaching KONTAN this morning, PT Bank Permata Tbk (BNLI) CEO Ridha DM Wirakusumah will become CEO of LPI aka Indonesia’s sovereign wealth fund. The news reached KONTAN last Thursday, Ridha had already met President Jokowidodo last Thursday, he had already met President Jokowi, said a KONTAN source who knew this information. Also read: After 3 names, he is a strong candidate for the board of directors and CEO of INA, investment fund manager / SWF In the leadership of the INA, Ridha will sit together: Stefanus Ade Hadiwidjaja (Managing Director of Creador),

Eddy Porwanto Poo, who was once commissioner at Garuda,

Marita Alisjahbana (Country Risk Manager Indonesia Citi) also

Arief Budiman, former CFO of Pertamina who was part of the INA working group. Ridha’s entry into the ranks of SWF CEO candidates is quite late. Ridha was in competition with other candidates, namely Tigor Siahaan and Pandu Sjahrir, who recently refused to join the Soverign Wealh Fund. So who is Ridha DM Wirakusumah? Referring to the Annual Report of the Permata Bank (BNLI), Ridha made a career at Citibank as Vice President of the Corporate Banking Group Head at Citibank Jakarta in 1987-1993. He was also noted for having been responsible for corporate finance at Bankers Trust Jakarta (1993-1995).

After joining the Bankers Trust, Ridha continued his career as President and CEO of the Asia-Pacific region at General Electric Consumer Group Company from 1995 to 2006. Then in 2006-2008, Ridha became CEO of AIG Consumer Finance, Hong Kong Two years at AIG, Ridha then partnered with Khasanah Malaysia, which then acquired PT Bank Internasional Indonesia Tbk. (BNII) of Temasek Singapore. Two years later, Ridha joined as Managing Chairman of Hong Kong Kohlberg Kravis Roberts (KKR) in the period 2011-2014. KKR is an investment company. In Indonesia, KKR holds registered shares in PT Japfa Comfeed Indonesia Tbk. (JPFA), the Sari Roti factory, namely PT Nippon Indosari Corpindo Tbk., (ROTI) and injected capital into PT Aplikasi Karya Anak Bangsa (Go-Jek) and became a buyer of Blueband margarine from Unilever ( UNVR). 2014-2016, Ridha became managing partner of another investment firm, namely DNB Consulting and Investments Hong. In this company, Ridha is also a company representative at PT Austindo Nusantara Jaya Tbk (2014-2016), member of the Board of Commissioners of Postcard and Tag Hong Kong (2015-2016), and member of the Board of Commissioners of PT Bayan Resources Tbk (2016). In addition to DNB, the owner of Bachelor of Science (1985) and Master of Business Administration (1987) degrees from Ohio University went on to attach himself to Permata Bank (BNLI) and headed the commercial action of the company. DONATE, get free coupons! Your support will increase our enthusiasm for presenting quality and useful articles. As a thank you for your attention, there are free gift vouchers that can be used while shopping at HAPPY SHOP.



