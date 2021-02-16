Politics
Why China’s New “Coast Guard Law” Raises Risks in the South China Sea
[By Michael Shoebridge]
Xi Jinping’s control over the Chinese coast guard, as well as a new law that allows the coast guard to use force against foreign ships in places China defines as its own, is a big change that has so far attracted much less attention than it deserves.
Perhaps this is because Xi has acted on multiple fronts to assert Chinese power and take risks in the final weeks of Donald Trump’s tenure as US president and in the early days of Joe Biden’s tenure. Some measures – like the one to impose sanctions on senior Trump officials, their families and the companies that employ them – have rightly drawn attention as retaliatory measures. Others, like the People’s Liberation Army forays into Taiwanese airspace, are aimed at advancing Beijing’s campaign to isolate and intimidate Taiwan and test American and international resolve.
Combined with these moves, Xi’s daring with the Coast Guard shows he is increasing the risk he’s willing to take by taking on other nations and using the levers he has to project Chinese might. And the Coast Guard’s decision gives it some very practical new tools to cause damage and insecurity and act in ways that others, especially the military, cannot and probably should not match.
Chinese state media have played down the law, saying it is similar to practices in other countries – but it is not, as it indicates that the Chinese state will ignore international sea law and rulings. international tribunals when resorting to force and defining the jurisdiction of the Coast Guard to use. force through China’s unilateral characterization of its maritime borders. And the way the Chinese coastguard is likely to operate in practice will also be very different.
We got used to stories of Chinese fishing fleets and Chinese militia ships intimidating ships from other nations and even bumping into them to make their way, especially in the South China Sea in waters claimed by Vietnam. and the Philippines, but also in the Natuna Islands in the exclusive economic zone of Indonesia.
Chinese vessels have sunk Filipino and Vietnamese fishing vessels over the past year and did not appear too keen on meeting their obligations to provide assistance to sailors in need of assistance afterwards. We have also become accustomed to the Chinese Coast Guard watching Chinese fishing fleets, ready to intervene if they come into contact with vessels from other nations.
What’s different now, however, is that with this new law, Xi told his coast guard to be wolf warriors at sea – and to use force, including lethal force, to argue Chinese interests.
The Chinese Coast Guard has built new ships that allow it to apply force not only with the weapons on board, but with the ships themselves. Coast Guard vessels like the 10,000 ton Haixun are not only larger than many naval vessels operating in the South and East China Seas, but they also have reinforced hulls that are designed to deliberately strike other ships – the “shoulder” is the naval term of art.
Imagine a large ship specially designed as the Haixun “ backing up ” a Vietnamese, Philippine, Indonesian or even American navy ship, which has enabled Xi’s law and his command to engage Chinese agencies and officials in a difficult “ struggle ” against the world.
The ships operated by these navies (and the Royal Australian Navy) do not have such reinforced hulls. They’re designed to withstand some damage, mostly from weapons – and the main approach is to prevent missiles.
To see the type of damage that a collision with a large ship causes to such ships, we have the example of the Norwegian frigate Helge Ingstad, which collided with an oil tanker in 2018 before being deliberately stranded and sunk. The pictures tell the story. This ended with the frigate being scrapped because the damage (from the collision and from being underwater for four months) was too great to repair.
So, we may have to think less about the Chinese Coast Guard who shoot ships from other nations and more about how to deal with Coast Guard commanders who are wolf-warrior-minded and authorized by Xi how to get in trouble, and how to deal with ships designed to hurt others without using their weapons.
The ability to deal damage without weapons gives the Chinese Coast Guard the easy playing field in an encounter. A naval ship that cannot turn around without being damaged has the choice of either retreating and handing the encounter over to the Chinese or using its weapons and being the first to fire. Neither is a great place to be.
The Chinese Coast Guard’s use of the new law and its ships in this way could spark cheers in Beijing and make strident nationalists happy there. But if a Chinese leader thinks this “non-lethal” use of force is inexpensive and politically gratuitous, that would be a mistake.
Coast Guard vessels bumping, damaging and possibly sinking not only fishing vessels but warships of other countries would constitute an extremely escalating and aggressive pattern of behavior, especially in contested waters, regardless the way Beijing characterizes them. Maybe Xi needs to hear this from leaders in other countries before he starts seeing such antics on the water.
Clearer phone calls from Biden to Xi, and perhaps calls from leaders like German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who might mention it while celebrating the investment deals, are paths here. During his first conversation with Biden, Xi said the United States needs to be cautious – well, that’s a message he could pick up on himself.
At the basic tactical level, capture a video of the Chinese Coast Guard in action on smartphones and develop a communications plan that disseminates these images before Beijing repeats disinformation stories about “ It wasn’t us. This does not happen. They did it first “so logical.”
Michael Shoebridge is director of the defense, strategy and national security program at ASPI.
This article is courtesy of The Strategist at ASPI and can be found in its original form here.
The opinions expressed here are those of the author and not necessarily those of The Maritime Executive.
