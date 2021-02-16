The summit of Cyprus left to daisy fortune

Remember the history of the informal Cyprus 5 + 2 summit? First, in mid-February, the informal summit aimed at seeking the ground for a new round of negotiations in Cyprus was to meet in Europe in non-EU Switzerland. It did not work. Then it was said that it could meet in Britain, now a non-EU member, in London. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has apparently not wanted to travel because of the pandemic. The UN farm in New York’s Greentree area has been deemed suitable for a summit in early March. This time, guests other than Guterres began to say, “We don’t know, while the Secretary General cannot travel because of the pandemic, have we no worries, why should we take risks? It is now said that the 5 + 2 summit could meet in Greentree in the second half of March. I’m sure that might change soon as well.

From what I’ve heard, Guterres has had enough of this new exercise before it even starts. I was whispered in my ear that he sent a message to the Greek side in which he allegedly said: If you are not planning to share sovereignty, do not be in vain. He also reportedly sent a message to the Turkish side. If you call it a two-state solution, if you shut the door on everything else, don’t bother going all the way to New York. There is no point in having a meeting doomed to fail.

Will this summit meet? Turkish Cypriot President Ersin Tatar met diplomatic journalists last week. I organized the electronic conference with the president of the Association of Diplomatic Correspondents, zgr Eki. We also acted as moderators. The informal 5 + 2 conference now ends in the second half of March. I don’t know if that will ever happen, Tatar said. But his position was clear, as was President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who only made a fairly clear statement the day before our meeting. I’m only talking about a two-state solution. I can’t talk about anything else until our sovereignty is accepted. Of course, there may be some moderation in our position, but first let them accept our sovereignty, Tatar said, stressing that he had never seen federation as an option.

The biggest problem for us is that in a federation Turkey will have to withdraw from the island in five to ten years after an agreement. If there is a federation, Cyprus becomes a place within the EU where the Greco-Greek Cypriot duo race horses. In a federal agreement, on both sides of the island, autonomous administrations will be created at the level of municipal services, but the center of sovereignty will remain with the central administration.

However, the demand for a two-state solution does not match the UN Security Council resolutions on the negotiations in Cyprus. Almost all countries have minorities, and distinct state demands don’t fit the ears well as they might set an example. If a solution is desired, how will the Greeks be convinced to accept a two-state agreement?

The two states are the Denkta line that we defend. Until now we had to go through different stages. They have been made. Now, with the support of Turkeys, we will continue with our heads held high. So how will Turkish Cyprus be welcomed? According to Tatar, the next problem is that there is no need to rush. My priority, he said, is to remove transport barriers, to provide direct flights to Northern Cyprus in one way or another.

A resolution of the Cyprus problem requires the approval of the two people sharing this island as their homeland. We will not surrender. If there is no agreement, we remain who we are. If recognition comes later, it will come. Just because the recognition does not work the way we want it to, we will not succumb, we will not surrender to the Greek Cypriots. We will not correct their condition.

Tatar is aware of the challenges. He emphasizes his determination by saying: No giving up, no resentment.

Now, will the informal summit meet? There’s not much to tear up the leaves in case it looks like a daisy horoscope or not, but it’s important to remember that if there is a solution, a federal, confederal, or separate state within within or outside the EU, it will have to be reached through negotiations.