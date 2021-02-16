Nawaz with an expired passport has many options – Pakistan





LAHORE: As the passport of supremo PML-N Nawaz Sharif expires and the government refuses to renew it, the party says it is not worried about the issue or discussed it at a recent party meeting because for them, he does not exist anymore.

According to party insiders, who did not want to be named, the party lost interest in the issue for five reasons. First, the government has done everything it can to bring Nawaz Sharif back and has failed, even the PTI government has stopped mentioning the passport issue now. The government tried to create a problem, drained temporary political mileage out of it, wrote to the UK government and failed.

The issue was further relegated to the government when Home Secretary Sheikh Rasheed publicly stated at a press conference in Lahore that Imran Khan ordered him not to issue a new passport to Nawaz Sharif, deflected the whole question on the person Imran Khan. Fearing the failure and the political cost, even Prime Minister Imran Khan has not spoken about it for many months. Thus, the problem also calmed down for the government and the party.

Second, it is more of a personal matter for the former minister and the people in the highest hierarchy of the party would not know what the policy and preferences are in this matter; only the family knows, especially his sons in the UK and his daughter Maryam Nawaz Sharif. For party consumption, just know that their leader has no problem staying in the UK as long as they want for three reasons: legal permission to stay for 18 months for medical reasons, addiction factor and investment option the first two reasons do not work.

The party has been informed that if the person is undergoing medical treatment, they are allowed to stay in the country for up to 18 months after their legal permission. In the case of Nawaz Sharifs, who had a diplomatic passport and a ten-year visa, even such permission would not be necessary. Regarding the passport issue, it is between the citizen (Nawaz Sharif) and his state (Pakistan). For the UK government, the only point of concern is legality upon entry into the country. So all of these factors are covered and the party has never looked for explanations beyond them.

Regarding the dependency factor, if a person crosses the age of 65, the law on dependency applies. In the case of Nawaz Sharif, he can also be summoned if necessary. With his age and health, this can also be relied on if necessary and Nawaz Sharif can remain in the care of Hassan Nawaz, who has a well-established business there.

Finally, there are also investment options. With a certain amount of investment, anyone can stay there for a while.

Over the past four months, this is the crux of what the party has been briefed on and told to stop worrying about, and it has.

Posted in Dawn, February 16, 2021

