Opinion | What we learned from Mubarak

Ten years ago, as masses of protesters filled Cairos Tahrir Square, I made a modest bet with a friend that Hosni Mubarak, an Egyptian dictator of nearly 30 years, would retain power. I thought Mubarak was in control of the army, and the army could see that the choice Egypt faced was not between democracy and dictatorship. It was the choice between Islamism, chaos and him.

I lost the bet, but I wasn’t entirely wrong.

Mubarak himself, of course, quickly fell, raising high hopes that a decent, stable and representative democracy could still take hold not only in Egypt but throughout the Arabic-speaking world. But as a devastating report by The Timess Ben Hubbard and David D. Kirkpatrick recalled on Sunday, hardly any of those hopes survive.

In Tunisia, where it all began, the economy and the government are flouting. In Syria, the dead number in the hundreds of thousands and the refugees in the millions and Bashar al-Assad is still in power. In Libya, the ousting of Muammar al-Gaddafi led to a decade of militia warfare. Iraq and Syria were both brutalized by the Islamic State until it was largely suppressed. Yemen has collapsed in a regional proxy war as millions face famine. Lebanon, a garden without walls, as my late friend Fouad Ajami said, is a failed state. Egyptian politics went from dictatorship to democracy to Islamism to dictatorship within 30 months.

The hope for a new era of freedom and democracy that has swept through the region has been largely dashed, write Hubbard and Kirkpatrick. The United States has proven to be an unreliable ally. And other powers that have intervened forcefully to quell the revolts and bend the region to their will Iran, Russia, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and the Emirates have only grown more powerful.