Opinion | What we learned from Mubarak
Ten years ago, as masses of protesters filled Cairos Tahrir Square, I made a modest bet with a friend that Hosni Mubarak, an Egyptian dictator of nearly 30 years, would retain power. I thought Mubarak was in control of the army, and the army could see that the choice Egypt faced was not between democracy and dictatorship. It was the choice between Islamism, chaos and him.
I lost the bet, but I wasn’t entirely wrong.
Mubarak himself, of course, quickly fell, raising high hopes that a decent, stable and representative democracy could still take hold not only in Egypt but throughout the Arabic-speaking world. But as a devastating report by The Timess Ben Hubbard and David D. Kirkpatrick recalled on Sunday, hardly any of those hopes survive.
In Tunisia, where it all began, the economy and the government are flouting. In Syria, the dead number in the hundreds of thousands and the refugees in the millions and Bashar al-Assad is still in power. In Libya, the ousting of Muammar al-Gaddafi led to a decade of militia warfare. Iraq and Syria were both brutalized by the Islamic State until it was largely suppressed. Yemen has collapsed in a regional proxy war as millions face famine. Lebanon, a garden without walls, as my late friend Fouad Ajami said, is a failed state. Egyptian politics went from dictatorship to democracy to Islamism to dictatorship within 30 months.
The hope for a new era of freedom and democracy that has swept through the region has been largely dashed, write Hubbard and Kirkpatrick. The United States has proven to be an unreliable ally. And other powers that have intervened forcefully to quell the revolts and bend the region to their will Iran, Russia, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and the Emirates have only grown more powerful.
So, was Mubarak right? Is Mubarakism right? In other words, is the best political option for a country like Egypt some sort of authoritarian system that avoids the outward brutality of a figure like Saddam Hussein but also keeps his clubs close at hand?
This is a question that goes beyond the Arab world. Do you want to know how Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping or Ali Khamenei justify themselves by imprisoning dissidents and cracking heads in Moscow, Hong Kong or Tehran? They point to the wreckage of Syria, a symbol of resistance to an authoritarian regime. Do you want to know how they justify their anti-Americanism? They evoke the image of Benghazi, a symbol of the reckless use of power in the Americas in pursuit of its flawless humanitarianism.
In short, the chilling words of the Arab Spring have become a powerful empirical argument for repression. There is also a psychological argument. It is ultimately a cruel misunderstanding of young people to believe that they will find their longing heart in freedom, explains Leo Naphta, a major character in Thomas Manns The Magic Mountain. His deepest desire is to obey.
It makes no sense to dismiss these arguments: they are one of the main reasons the Bush and Obama administrations have mostly failed in the Middle East. Cultures and societies that have known varieties of despotism throughout their history do not become liberal democracies from season to season. No one is born with the habits of a free spirit. They are difficult to learn and tempting to reject.
But it would be just as foolish to be content with Mubarakism. The Arab world exploded a decade ago and has since collapsed not because of the lack of repression but, to a large extent, because of its accumulated weight. Abdel Fattah el-Sisi can bet he can rule Egypt by being a more charismatic (and more repressive) version of Mubarak. This is not a bet the United States should help him make.
This does not mean that the Biden administration should seek opportunities to distance itself from al-Sisi or other autocratic allies in the region like Saudi Arabia. But Secretary of State Antony Blinken can adopt the advice John McCain offered ten years ago, just before Mubarak’s overthrow.
We need to be more helpful but also more insistent, McCain said in 2011, as part of a new pact with our undemocratic partners. Economic aid for Cairo or security guarantees for Riyadh? Yes: the United States has real enemies in the region and does not have the luxury of running its foreign policy as a project of moral vanity.
But assistance must be accompanied by gradual but precise steps towards economic and political liberalization, starting with the release of non-violent political prisoners. Regimes that silence the voices of their people ultimately push people to vent their frustrations with muzzles of another kind.
If the first lesson of the Arab Spring is that revolutions fail, the second is that repression ultimately makes revolution more likely and more deadly. The lesson for the Biden administration is to push our partners towards reform before a second spring returns to prolong the chaos even further.
