PM Modi, others greet people on Saraswati Puja





Prime Minister Narendra Modi today wishes the residents of Basant Panchami New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted people on the auspicious occasion of Saraswati Puja and Basant Panchami. Basant Panchami marks the start of the spring season and Saraswati, the goddess of knowledge is worshiped on this day. “Greetings to you on the holy occasion of Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja,” PM Modi tweeted. “Greetings on the occasion of Basant Panchami. The festival marks the arrival of spring and is celebrated with great fervor throughout the country. On this auspicious day, may Goddess Sarasvati bless everyone with knowledge and wisdom … “Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu wrote on Twitter. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 16, 2021 Greetings on the occasion of #BasantPanchami. The festival marks the arrival of spring and is celebrated with great fervor across the country. On this auspicious day, may Goddess Saraswati bless everyone with knowledge, wisdom, happiness and prosperity. # BasantPanchami2021 Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) February 16, 2021 Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad wrote on Twitter, “May Goddess Saraswati bless you with knowledge and wisdom on the Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja festival.” And here is what Smriti Irani tweeted: “Greetings to all compatriots of Basant Panchami, a festival dedicated to the goddess Maa Saraswati of knowledge and learning.” ‘ , pic.twitter.com/KaFoDQDmp2 Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) February 16, 2021 Sitar Maestro Amjad Ali Khan posted: “May Goddess Saraswati bless you with the ocean of knowledge that never ends! Happy Basant Panchami!” May the goddess Saraswati bless you with the ocean of knowledge that never ends! Happy Vasant Panchami! #vasantpanchami#SaraswatiPujapic.twitter.com/xZinx5GbD5 Amjad Ali Khan (@AAKSarod) February 15, 2021 May we all be blessed by Ma Saraswati on the occasion of Basant Panchami pic.twitter.com/JSzIY5jOgn Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) February 16, 2021 One of India’s most vibrant festivals, Basant Panchami is celebrated at the start of the spring season. The word “Basant” means the spring season while “Panchami” refers to the fifth day of the lunar fortnight. The auspicious time for Saraswati Puja begins at 6:59 am and ends at 12:35 pm. The time Basant Panchami Madhyahna is 12:35 PM. Panchami tithi starts at 3:36 a.m. and ends at 5:46 a.m. on February 17. People wear yellow dresses and decorate their homes with colorful flowers like marigold on Saraswati Puja.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos