Politics
Boris Johnson warned pubs must reopen soon to sell takeout pints and takeout food or see ruin
PUBS are expected to reopen to sell pints and take out food as soon as possible or see ruin, Boris Johnson warned last night.
A large number of MPs have called on the PM to use next week’s unlock declaration to allow boozers to reopen their doors, abolish the hated ‘substantial meal’ rule and extend the cut VAT to help them bounce back.
It is part of a nationwide campaign by the Countryside Alliance Research has shown that a staggering six in ten believe they will cease operations if lockdown restrictions are not lifted enough before the summer .
The owners also revealed they spent up to 5,000 securing their pubs to Covid only to be ordered to close their doors again. And they are also not allowed to sell take-out alcohol in the latest lockout, a final nail in the coffin for many pubs.
Andrew Rosindell MP said last night: As we continue to successfully deploy the Covid-19 vaccine, the focus should now be on how we are going to fix our fragile economy.
“While he was right to be cautious, it is clear that pubs and the hospitality industry as a whole have to negotiate again soon. Pubs should be allowed to sell take-out drinks and, when are allowed to reopen, must do so without unnecessary regulations, such as the substantial meal requirement.
The Alliance calls on the Prime Minister to again come up with a clear roadmap to return to trading and gain additional support if they are ordered to remain closed during the summer.
Paul Edwards, who runs the Red Lion pub in Caston, Norfolk, said: As a takeaway owner, being able to sell alcohol too would be of great help to my business.
“However, when we can fully open, we want to be able to keep customers coming back and the substantial meal needs are a major barrier to our potential footfall.
‘THESE REQUESTS ARE ESSENTIAL’
A Countryside Alliance spokesperson added: The pub business is a very important employer in many fragile local economies.
“These requests are essential if we want to see these beautiful institutions serving future generations.
The Sun revealed last week how the PM plans to open ads in April in time for Easter, if the vaccine rollout continues to go well.
That means alcoholic beverages have been shut down across the country for nearly four months in total.
It came as government scientists warned that the “one meter plus” rule that has hammered in pubs and restaurants should remain in place for months.
Ministers are under tremendous pressure to reduce all social distancing rules after vaccinating those over 50, but scientists believe they should stay put through the summer.
A government source told Sky: “This is the killer argument and no decision has been made. A lot depends on it for some businesses – the difference between being viable and not.”
A second main source from Whitehall confirmed that no decision had been made on the “one meter plus” rule.
Separating people inside pubs means fewer people are allowed in and will continue to generate profit.
The one-meter-plus rule means Britons must keep at least one meter from each other and use other measures of social distancing by also using masks and screens.
