Your Tuesday Briefing – The New York Times





And now for the Back Story on The most popular animal name of the century (perhaps) His princess. Or Tiger, for cats. These are the findings of an investigation by the FirstVet company of the Hartsdale Pet Cemetery in Hartsdale, NY The oldest operating pet cemetery in the United States, it was founded in 1896 and is home to more than 80,000 buried animals. While Princess and Tiger seem to have resisted periodic changes in taste, other names have experienced shorter periods in the sun. According to the survey, the most common dog names in the 1930s and 1940s were Queenie and Tippy; Lady ruled the 1960s; and Brandy peaked in the ’70s. The’ 80s, ’90s and aughts were all dominated by Max, a trend perhaps linked to the popularity of the Mad Max film series. Some owners have given the same name to a series of their pets, followed by a number indicating the place of the pets in the lineage, called the royal number. The highest royal number in the cemetery belongs to Virgin XIII, who was buried in 1986, followed by Silvia IV in 2001. In 1985, The Times reported a change in canine-to-human nomenclature, sometimes related to the breed of the dog. Malamute sled dogs, Siberian huskies often have the Russian ending -asha in their names, one breeder observed. Lots of Sasha, Tasha and Masha. Irish settlers often went through Kelly, German Shepherds through Fritz, and huskies through Nanook. Of course, there has always been a lot of individuality in the naming of pets. While Princess and Max each appeared between 150 and 250 times in the shared sample, David Prien, founder and managing director of FirstVet wrote, in an email, some names are quite unique to Hartsdale Cemetery, such than Dorian Gray and Fleetwood. That’s it for this briefing. See you tomorrow. Natasha Thank you

