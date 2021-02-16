



ISLAMABAD: Despite the health department’s efforts to speed up the vaccination process and provide a sufficient amount of doses to the federal capital, only around 700 health workers have been vaccinated against Covid-19 in the past two weeks.

Those who received the gunfire blamed the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) and lack of awareness for the delay. Although 14 adult vaccination (AVC) centers have been established in the capital, only six are functional.

In order to maintain a database and ensure that the vaccine is only given to health workers, the government has made it mandatory for Nadra to verify people coming for the vaccine. In addition to hospitals, centers have also been set up in different parts of the capital.

Pims Deputy Executive Director Dr Minhajus Siraj also blamed Nadra for the delay in the vaccination process.

Authorities spokesperson claims zero backlog in terms of verification

We had timely provided data on 4,300 workers to the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC), but unfortunately the majority of them could not be vaccinated. On Monday, 61 health workers were vaccinated. We asked the District Health Officer (DHO) to speak to Nadra for a timely check-up. We can vaccinate 150 health workers a day as long as Nadra starts sending codes on time, he said.

In response to a question, Dr Siraj said there was no problem with the vaccine as stocks were available, with CNOC sending an additional 10,000 doses to Pims on Sunday.

However, Nadra’s spokesperson Faik Ali Chachar denied the allegation and claimed there was no backlog in terms of verification. He said Nadra even set up a walk-in module where health workers could get vaccinated without receiving a verification text.

Even if a healthcare professional does not have a cell phone, they must go to the stroke and get vaccinated. They will be registered there before vaccination, he said.

Director General of Health, Department of National Health Services (NHS), Dr Rana Safdar, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Zaeem Zia and Chairman of the Grand Health Alliance (GHA), Dr Asfandyar Khan, also received vaccines to show that the vaccine was safe and to promote workers’ health.

After receiving 500,000 doses of Sinopharms vaccine from China, Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated the vaccination campaign on February 2. While 582 strokes have been established across the country, the 14 centers in the capital have the capacity to immunize around 2,000 health workers per day.

On February 13, the chairman of the GHA at Pims, Dr Asfandyar Khan, told Dawn that he had offered to receive the vaccine to educate healthcare workers.

I am perfectly fine and no symptoms of Covid-19 have developed. However, during the vaccination, I found that the health workers were facing problems due to the delay in their verification. Once a message is sent to Nadra, a verification code is received for vaccination. In the meantime, healthcare workers must continue to wait, he said.

Dr Khan said that while Pims had 4,300 employees, the majority of them were not ready to get vaccinated.

Even single female doctors contacted me and told me that there may be some invisible side effects of the vaccine due to which they may face issues like infertility. The head of the stroke at the hospital, Dr Irum, has encouraged health workers to get vaccinated, but they are not convinced. The administration should take steps to educate healthcare workers, he said.

A doctor at a public sector hospital, asking not to be named, said it was a fact that healthcare workers were reluctant to get vaccinated.

It is a new vaccine, which was rushed on record, and no one is aware of its results, especially the side effects. This is why people are hesitant across the world, he said.

A health department official confirmed that only six of the capital’s 14 strokes were functional.

The sixth stroke began operating at the Chak Shahzad Federal General Hospital on Monday. We can immunize 2,000 health workers a day, but so far around 700 people have been vaccinated. If Nadra continues to delay verification, we will start vaccinating and registering healthcare workers ourselves. Refusals can be up to 30%, but the majority of healthcare workers face issues due to Nadra, he said.

The DHO said the vaccination process was underway and hoped the number would increase in the days to come.

On the other hand, the vaccination of primary health care began Monday in Hassanabdal.

The process was started by administering the dose to a frontline health worker.

Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) medical superintendent Dr Shehryar Iqbal said that initially 114 doses were provided to the hospital. He said the hospital would receive 120 doses of the vaccine. So far, nine doctors and other health care providers have been vaccinated.

He said staff in low-risk areas would be vaccinated in the second round and those working in the green zone in the last phase.

To date, the Attock District Health Department has received 968 doses. The district headquarters hospital (DHQ) would receive 368 doses of the vaccine, while the six hospitals at tehsil headquarters would receive 120 each.

The priority is to vaccinate health workers treating patients with Covid-19, said Dr Jawad Elahi, director general of the district health authority.

Amjad Iqbal additional reports

Posted in Dawn, February 16, 2021

