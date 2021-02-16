KCR to attend PM Modi meeting, can skip the one with Amit Shah – The New Indian Express





By Express press service HYDERABAD: Two crucial meetings will be hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Interior Minister Amit Shah on February 20 and March 4, respectively. However, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao can only attend the meeting chaired by Modi and can skip the meeting with Amit Shah. The sixth meeting of the Board of Directors of Niti Aayog will take place on February 20. All chief ministers are members of the board of directors and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the meeting. According to sources, the Chief Minister will attend the meeting to highlight the achievements of the state and raise issues related to the state. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar held a preparatory meeting at BRKR Bhavan on Monday and urged officials to prepare a brief note highlighting the state’s achievements. He instructed officials to prepare a table indicating the ranking of the State on different indicators as envisaged by Niti Aayog. The state government’s contributions on key issues and policies are expected to be presented in the report based on CM KCR’s vision, the chief secretary told officials. He noted that various state initiatives such as TS-iPass, KCR Kits, Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima, among others, and areas in which the state has led since the avant-garde should be highlighted. South Zone Council meets in March Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is proposed to hold the 29th edition of the South Zone Council meeting on March 4 in Tirupati. Apart from various Southern States issues, irrigation related issues such as construction of new projects –Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme and Dindi Lift Irrigation Scheme of TS, and Gundravula project offered by AP through Tungabhadra in the Krishna basin and new projects on Godavari also would be discussed at the meeting. The TS may insist on an additional allocation of water from Krishna, as the AP government diverted water from Godavari to Krishna’s basin via Pattiseema. The South Zone Council meeting takes place once every two years to resolve disputes between states.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos