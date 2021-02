PM Modi to lay foundation stone for King Suheldevs statue in Uttar Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will practically lay the foundation stone for a statue of 11th-century warrior King Suheldev of Shravasti in Bahrain Uttar Pradeshs, on the anniversary of the backward class icons on Tuesday. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are reportedly in Bahrain on the occasion as the state government seeks to step up the King’s birthday celebrations, which BJP leaders say , has not been honored by historians and governments of the past. CM Yogi Adityanath ordered that functions showcasing the glory and valor of the king, who was born into a backward caste, be held in every district of the state. On the occasion of the Tuesday event, an announcement for the beautification of Lake Chittora, Shravasti, is also expected. King Suheldev had fought, defeated and killed General Ghaznavid Ghazi Saiyyad Salar Masud in a famous battle that took place on the shores of Lake Chittora in Bahraich in 1033. The battle was such that the whole army is said to be of the Masuds was eliminated there, read a press release issued by the UP government. The full project will include the installation of an equestrian statue of Maharaja Suheldev and the development of various tourist amenities such as a cafeteria, a guesthouse and a children’s park, an official said. Members of the Rajbhar community, who regard Suheldev as their icon, constitute a significant percentage of the Purvanchal population and are considered the second politically dominant force after the Yadav in eastern Uttar Pradesh. Party leader Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj (SBSP) and former UP Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar had split from the NDA and distanced himself from an event to pay tribute to Suheldev in Ghazipur ahead of Lok’s poll Sabha in 2019, protesting that he was not invited to the event well in time. Read also: UP woman burned to death by her family during an interfaith relationship: cops After the Modi government came to power, the government took several steps to popularize Suheldev. In February 2016, BJP chief Amit Shah unveiled a statue of Suheldev and also launched a book about him in the Bahraich district near the Indo-Nepal border, where the medieval king enjoys legendary status. The Modi government earlier issued a postage stamp after Suheldev and named a super-fast train the Suheldev Express. The tri-weekly covers the extent of India’s most populous state, from Ghazipur in Purvanchal to Anand Vihar in Delhi. Suheldev was a courageous and extremely religious person who had great respect for the saints and Hinduism, BJP leaders said.

