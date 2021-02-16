Not only BUMN Karya, Euphoria SWF makes private entrepreneur actions glorious





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – The actions of contractors and toll road operators are perched in the green zone after President Joko Widodo announces a line of directors Indonesian Investment Authority (INA) today. From data Bloomberg, during the first trading session on Tuesday (2/16/2021), the shares of PT Nusantara Infrastructure Tbk. (META) led the gains with an increase of 5.56% to IDR 171 per share. In addition, still from the private sector, shares of PT Acset Indonusa Tbk. (ACST) rose 2.42% to IDR 424 per share. Shares of PT Waskita Karya (Persero) Tbk. followed by an increase of 1.86% to Rp1640 per share and shares of PT Adhi Karya (Persero) Tbk. rose 1.62 percent to Rp1,570 per share. Then the actions of PT WIjaya Karya (Persero) Tbk. and PT PP (Persero) Tbk. increased by 1.49% and 1.09% respectively. This morning, President Joko Widodo announced the post of Managing Director or CEO IN ONE occupied by the managing director of Permata Bank, Ridha Wirakusumah. Ridha will be accompanied by four other directors also from professional backgrounds. The appointment of the INA board of directors also completes the management structure of the investment management institution. Previously, Jokowi had appointed three personalities to the supervisory board to accompany Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati and BUMN Minister Erick Thohir. Investors have been looking for construction stocks since INA’s inception sovereign wealth fund (SWF) Indonesia. Indeed, the agency will manage billions of rupees of funds to be invested in several infrastructure projects. The government, through the Ministry of Finance, will raise capital again Investment Management Institution (LPI) or Sovereign Wealth Fund (SWF) amounting to IDR 15 trillion thanks to the participation in State capital (PMN). quality content

