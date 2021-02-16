Basant Panchami brought new enthusiasm to the country marred by Covid-19: PM Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of the Maharaja Suheldev Memorial and Maharaja Suheldev Development project and dedicated to the public Maharaja Suheldev State Medical College (Baharaich) by video conference. Kicking off the event, Prime Minister Modi said this year’s spring season brought new hope, leaving the pandemic behind. “I greet this holy land of Bahraich, the birthplace of Rashtriya Nayaka Maharaja Suheldev and the wise men who meditated with their strength, paid homage to the homeland,” Prime Minister Modi said. “Goswami Tulsidas ji says in Ram Charit Manas – Basant Ritu Bah Trivedi Bayari That is, in spring three types of air blow cold, sweet and fragrant. Every part of life is enjoyed in this air, in this season, fields, barns, gardens, gardens, ”Prime Minister Modi said, marking his celebration for spring. Paying tribute to Maharaja Suheldev, Prime Minister Modi said: “Today, I have the privilege of laying the foundation stone of the great memorial of Maharaja Suheldev ji in Bahraich.” King Suheldev, an icon of the Rajbhar community, had defeated and killed Ghaznavid General Ghazi Saiyyad Salar Masud in a battle on the shores of Lake Chittora in Bahraich in 1033. “This modern and grandiose monument, the development of historic Lake Chittaura, will strengthen Maharaja Suheldev’s blessings on Bahraich and inspire generations to come,” the prime minister said. Praising the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, for his handling of the coronavirus outbreak in the state, Prime Minister Modi said: “The way the work has been carried out in Uttar Pradesh during Corona period is important. Imagine how things would have been done nationally, internationally if the situation in UP had worsened. But the whole Yogi ji team managed to show the situation in the best way », Declared Prime Minister Modi. The prime minister said the state not only managed to save the lives of more and more people, but the UP also did a commendable job providing jobs for returning workers. Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were present at the program held in Bahraich on the occasion of Maharaja Suheldev’s birthday. The projects will focus on the development of various tourist facilities, including a cafeteria, a guesthouse and a children’s park.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos