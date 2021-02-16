Jokowi calls for criticism, Democrats: Maybe it’s aimed at supporters who just praise them





TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo had called on the public to more actively criticize the government for public services. In this regard, the head of the Democratic Party’s PDP Strategic Communications Council, Herzaky Mahendra Putra, called on all sides to introspect and understand what the declaration meant. “We need to know in advance who this statement is addressed to. President Joko Widodo could ask his supporters to introspect themselves, to actively criticize too,” Herzaky told reporters on Tuesday (2/16/2021) . Also read: Legal expert appreciates Moeldoko for his reports and criticism of the government Herzaky suspects that Jokowi might seek criticism from his supporters because so far his supporters can only praise and agree with whatever his policies and measures are. “In fact, such conditions are dangerous. He could learn from the experience of the late Pak Harto,” he said. Herzaky said that during the Soeharto era, all his relatives always praised him and always said that people still need the right people. However, that all changed when Indonesia experienced an economic crisis due to global economic pressures and the foundations of the Indonesian economy were not strong enough due to bad policies which increased pressure from the people in 1998. . Also read: LPSK is ready to protect those who feel in danger because of government criticism, this is the criterion Ultimately, Herzaky continued, ministers, his cabinet deputy, and supporters behind the agency all left Suhar to solve his own problems, which led to his resignation in May 1998. “For this reason, maybe Pak Jokowi asked his supporters to actively criticize him, not just praise him. Pak Jokowi seems to have finished reading The Economist Intelligence Unit’s assessment of the declining performance of democracy Indonesian In fact, it has been the worst in the last 14 years, ”he said. “He probably felt he was working as well as he could, and then his cabinet assistants also told him that our democracy is fine, but why according to various credible democratic institutions, the performance of Indonesian democracy continues to decline. Well, perhaps that is why he asked his supporters, actively criticizing, reminding him of all the measures he took that were not in favor of the people, ”he added.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos