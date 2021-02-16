Boris Johnson’s Irish Sea tunnel shows lack of imagination





Bold ambition is what we want in a prime minister. And that’s what we have. So why all this?

Granted, this is the same Prime Minister who failed to build a tunnel between London and London, but everyone deserves a second chance.

Boris Johnson’s problem isn’t a lack of aspiration, it’s a lack of vision. Yes, the bashing of transit links never done before is visionary enough, but it’s not enough to truly plant Mr Johnson in the history books, where he belongs. The Prime Minister’s Greek studies likely led him to be well aware of the Eupalinian aqueduct and perhaps he hopes that his legacy will be an infrastructure still discussed in 2,700 years. If so, he’s going to have to work a little harder than grandiose bridges and unachievable airport projects. Less wasting public money on gardens that do not bloom could also help in its favor. At this time of last year, almost to the day, the idea of ​​building a road bridge from Stranraer to Larne was mocked by those who had no sense of ambition. There was a bit of rubber to knock on the need for Eiffel Tower height pillars. Complaints about WWII ammunition dumps. Some people complain about a little bad weather.

John F. Kennedy announced that his presidency would see a man fly to the moon and return within ten years. And he was right. There are very few practical reasons to fly to the moon. At least one Scotland / Northern Ireland submarine transport link would have its uses. There seems to be some suggestion that the tunnel would be a way to bypass the Northern Ireland protocol. This is another cleverly impressive move by the government, bypassing customs controls on goods entering the region by weaving them under the sea. Okay, Boris Johnson could have a form with a check. Let’s not dwell too long on his 2015 plans to build the longest road tunnel in the world. The 15.5 mile tunnel is said to have reduced traffic congestion, winding east to west under London and, with a second tunnel under the city, cost only £ 15 billion. These plans have been quietly abandoned but if at first you don’t succeed … try a garden bridge, a floating airport and a channel bridge to connect Britain and France. When all that fails, try a bridge over the Irish Sea, then go through a tunnel below. At one point, the new idea for a tunnel from Portpatrick to Larne was dubbed “Boris’s Burrow” and that nomenclature must end now. One wonders why Boris is so obsessed with transportation systems that will never happen. He just likes big gestures and a little push, doesn’t he? A Freudian confusion of a little boy obsessed with train trains and an adult man obsessed with phallic notions of driving in tunnels. This is all very literal, especially in the case of mainland Britain’s link with Northern Ireland, as if physical ties are more important than constitutional or economic ties. His idea of ​​a new transport link to the mainland would have been hypocrisy, had it ever been suggested that Johnson could significantly embrace a line of thought and then contradict it. Man is a donkey, but he’s not completely stupid. He should know that a majority of people would rather invest locally in local transport, repair potholes and stimulate the labor market than to think about the idea of ​​waiting 20 years to be trapped underground in the terrier that Boris built. So if he wants to make a name for himself by launching some fancy travel plans, then at least entertain us with some interesting ideas. After all, you can be as daringly ambitious as you want when suggesting plans that won’t come to fruition. After Trump, it’s time to mend the special relationship while reducing carbon emissions. I would be leaving for a monorail from London to New York. Not particularly picturesque but what a thrill. Britain has so many waterways and waterways that are not being used to their full potential. Active travel focuses on walking and cycling. What about cleaning up streams for swimming trips. Imagine floating around to work on a lilo. I would be more willing to walk if it didn’t take that long – travelers, anyone? The problem with the Irish Sea Tunnel isn’t that it’s fancy – it’s just isn’t fantastic enough.







