Biden effect: Arabia hastens trials, appeases rivals

Riyadh (AFP)

Under a new American gaze, Saudi Arabia is rushing to release some political prisoners and reconcile with regional rivals, attempting to clean up its act as it prepares for a policy reset in Washington.

US President Joe Biden pledged during his campaign to make the kingdom an “outcast” after securing a pass under Donald Trump, but observers say he’s taking a middle course instead.

While scrutinizing human rights, his new administration should work to preserve a valuable security partnership as it sets out to restart nuclear negotiations with Tehran, Riyadh’s nemesis.

Saudi Arabia has provisionally released some political prisoners – including activist Loujain al-Hathloul, famous for his campaign to end the ban on driving women – in what many see as a nod to Biden.

Seeking to strengthen its regional position in the new era, Saudi Arabia also led its allies last month to end a bitter three-year conflict with neighboring Qatar, in part at the behest of the United States, which wants qu ‘they present a united front against Iran.

The kingdom also wants detente with U.S. NATO ally Turkey following a public boycott of Turkish goods last year as their rivalry escalated over the murder of the Saudi journalist. Jamal Khashoggi in 2018 in Istanbul.

A source close to Saudi leaders told AFP she was “lowering the temperature by keeping the lines open with (Turkish President Recep Tayyip) Erdogan even though there is no love lost”.

– ‘A new flexibility’ –

“Faced with new US plans to reconnect with Iran and critically review US-Saudi relations in terms of values, the Saudis were eager to present themselves as partners in the resolution of conflicts in the region,” he said. said Kristin Diwan of the Arab Gulf States. Institute in Washington.

“Detente with Qatar has been accompanied by a number of other Saudi initiatives – exploring de-escalation with Turkey and speeding up the resolution of the political trials and detentions that have prompted the conviction abroad.”

“All of these reversals mark political positions that had been vehemently pursued with much public outcry of Saudi national interests, signaling new flexibility,” Diwan added.

Recent official statements from Washington have called Saudi Arabia a “security partner,” instead of what the Trump administration has called an “ally” and a major buyer of US military equipment.

The change in tone, observers say, shows Washington moving away from Trump’s transactional relationship with Saudi Arabia as it examines arms sales to the kingdom.

Biden’s inauguration “helped and contributed a lot” to securing Hathloul’s parole last week after three years in prison, his sister Alia al-Hathloul said last week.

But a relative of another Saudi man imprisoned for years told AFP that some releases were “symbolic” gestures to appease Biden, while hundreds of people caught in a three-year crackdown still languish in prison.

Those released face multi-year travel bans, meaning they remain vulnerable to what the parent, who asked not to be named, called “state duress.”

– “Preserving the pillars” –

In a setback for the kingdom, Biden recently interrupted his support for Saudi offensive operations in the bitter six-year conflict in Yemen, which he called a “disaster” that must end.

But he pledged U.S. support in defending the kingdom’s territory, which is increasingly coming under missile and drone attacks by Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen.

The U.S. military is expanding its presence in Saudi Arabia, with plans to develop ports and air bases in the kingdom’s western desert to prepare in case war breaks out with Iran, the Wall Street Journal reported in the month. latest.

Contrary to expectations, all the evidence so far indicates that the Biden administration will pursue a moderate policy towards the kingdom consisting of symbolic measures to satisfy certain elements of the Democratic Party, while preserving the pillars of the strong historical relationship between the two countries, ”Saudi author and analyst Ali Shihabi said.

– Lobbying frenzy –

To manage its relations with Washington, Saudi Arabia is in the process of recruiting lobbyists.

Iowa-based company Larson Shannahan Slifka, known as the LS2 Group, signed a $ 1.5 million contract with the Saudi Embassy in 2019, according to a public record.

In December, after Biden’s election victory, LS2 contracted out the Wisconsin-based Arena Strategy group for tasks such as “educating the public, government officials and the media about the importance of fostering and promoting strong relationships. “between the United States and Saudi Arabia, according to another file seen by AFP.

They will be busy while the relationship is tested.

Biden’s new director of national intelligence, Avril Haines, said she intended to declassify a US intelligence report into Khashoggi’s murder.

The CIA has reportedly concluded that the de facto Saudi leader, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was responsible for the murder inside the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul.

A declassification that officially attributes the murder to the young prince would be a major embarrassment for Riyadh, who denies his involvement.

2021 AFP