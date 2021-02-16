Donald Trump Jr. Says Chinese Investment in Hunter Biden Will Affect Joe Biden’s Chinese Policies





In an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity on Monday evening, former President Donald Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. said that “Chinese investment in Hunter Biden” would affect President Joe Biden’s policies to China.

“China is telling us what we’re going to do,” Trump Jr. said. “You know, that billion dollars to Hunter, that didn’t come for free. It was a great return on investment for the Chinese because ‘they know they can get away with it, and our politicians won’t say anything because they’ve been on hold the same way for decades. “

In the months leading up to the November presidential election, Trump and his campaign surrogates repeatedly claimed that Hunter Biden had used his father’s previous role as Obama’s vice president to aid his trade deals in China and in Ukraine.

However, the allegations failed to sway voters and were dismissed as false by Hunter Biden’s lawyer and Biden’s campaign spokesperson. A Republican Senate report in mid-September 2020 into Hunter Biden’s business dealings also found no evidence of actual criminal financial activity by Hunter Biden, nor presented any concrete evidence of Biden’s wrongdoing.

Nonetheless, Hunter Biden faces an investigation by federal prosecutors in Delaware led by US Attorney David Weiss. Weiss is working with the IRS criminal investigation agency and the FBI to issue subpoenas and request interviews for possible wrongdoing, CNN reports.

One issue under investigation is the donation of a 2.8-carat diamond to Hunter Biden by Ye Jianming, the founder and former chairman of CEFC China Energy, when the two met to discuss possible trade deals.

“I knew it wasn’t a good idea to take it,” Hunter told The New Yorker in 2019, adding that he passed it on to another associate. Ye was detained in China in 2018 for corruption and bribery.

Hunter also briefly acted as an attorney for Patrick Ho, who ran a CEFC-backed organization, and in 2018 was convicted of paying millions of dollars in bribes to officials in Chad. and Uganda, to promote CEFC energy agreements.

Democrats fear that the Hunter Biden investigation could serve primarily to discredit the Biden administration. The investigation could also create problems for Chinese President Xi Jinping, as he recently launched a public campaign against corruption.

During his first conversation with the Xi last week, “President Biden underscored his fundamental concerns about Beijing’s coercive and unfair economic practices, the crackdown in Hong Kong, human rights violations in Xinjiang and the actions more and more assertive in the region, including towards Taiwan, “Said the White House.

The call came the same day Biden announced a Pentagon review of national security strategies relating to China.

Newsweek has contacted the White House for comment.

