Trump surprises supporters who organize Presidents Day rally in his honor

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WJW) – Former President Donald Trump surprised his supporters in Florida by making an appearance at their Presidents Day rally on Monday.

A large crowd gathered in West Palm Beach, Florida on Monday afternoon to show their support for Trump.

The event, billed as a “peaceful and patriotic” pro-Trump rally, took place at the corner of Southern Boulevard and Parker Avenue, which is located near Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club.

Rally organizers say the event was aimed at supporting “America’s greatest president.” Photos of rally participants posting pro-Trump signs and waving flags.

While the rally was underway, Trump’s motorcade passed. The former president has been seen smiling and giving his supporters “two thumbs up”.

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 15: Former President Donald Trump reacts as he is kicked out of his supporters on February 15, 2021 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Participants at the rally lined the street on President's Day to show their support for him after his 2020 election loss to President Joe Biden. (Photo by Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

The rally comes just days after Trump was acquitted by a Senate vote of 57 to 43 in his second impeachment trial. Seven Republican senators joined Democrats in voting in favor of the former president’s conviction.

Forty-three Republican senators voted not to condemn Trump for inciting the Jan.6 uprising by supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol building to prevent lawmakers from certifying the electoral victory of Democratic President Joe Bidens , resulting in the death of five people, including a police officer.

If Trump had been convicted, the Senate would have taken a second vote on whether to ban him from running again.

