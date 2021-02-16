China continues to tighten grip in Tibet, steps up efforts to eradicate Dalai Lama from Tibetan religious life









ANI

Update: Feb 16, 2021

Washington [US], Feb. 16 (ANI): In the latest attempt to tighten its grip on Tibet, China is forcing Tibetans to pay less attention to their religion and show more enthusiasm for President Xi Jinping and the Chinese Communist Party ( PCC), according to a report by The Economist.

Beijing has also intensified its efforts to eradicate the Dalai Lama from the religious life of Tibetans in order to crush their identity.

The Chinese government occupied Tibet in 1950 and has since tried to control the area.

The Dalai Lama, whom China regards as the overseer of an “evil clique” which seeks to separate Tibet from China, fled to India in 1959 and the Panchen Lama (Lobsang Trinley Lhundrup Choekyi Gyaltsen) remained in the country. Tibet. He has spoken out against Chinese rule on several occasions and wrote a report chronicling the famines in Tibet in the 1960s.

According to The Economist, both the Tibetan religion and that of the Muslim followers of Xinjiang are undergoing what the CCP calls “sinization.” In Tibet and Xinjiang, Chinese authorities have launched attacks on people’s religion and cultural traditions.

While Uyghurs have been moved to “re-education camps,” Tibetan farmers have been relocated to modern housing in or near cities. In addition, the Tibetan language has been replaced by Mandarin similar to that of Xinjiang.

“Surveillance has intensified. Networks of informants relay information to the State; smartphones are bugged. Just as Uyghurs can no longer make pilgrimages to Mecca, it has become almost impossible for Tibetans to travel to India to attend religious teachings given by the Dalai. Lama, as many did before Xi came to power in 2012, ”The Economist said.

Unlike Uyghurs, Tibetans are allowed to use social media apps such as WeChat, but with restrictions such as posting images of the Dalai Lama can be a jailed offense.

“It seems that these policies are aimed at creating future Tibetans who will not know that the Dalai Lama has any role in Tibetan Buddhism except as an enemy,” said Robbie Barnett, a specialist in Tibetan culture, as quoted by The Economist. (ANI)







