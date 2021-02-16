Rs386b to be recovered from the sugar barons





ISLAMABAD:

The government has decided to recover 386 billion rupees from the sugar factories responsible for a serious shortage of the product last year.

According to sources, Prime Minister Imran Khan, at a recent cabinet meeting, asked Prime Minister’s Accountability Advisor Mirza Shahzad Akbar to brief the cabinet on the action taken so far on the report of ‘a sugar commission which investigated the crisis. .

The commission – led by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) – had accused the owners of sugar factories of making illegal profits of billions of rupees through unjustified price hikes, benami transactions, tax evasion, use abusive subsidies and the purchase of sugar cane on the books.

The committee also pointed out that the country’s main politicians – including Shehbaz Sharif of PML-N, Jahangir Tareen and Khusro Bakhtiar of PTI and Asif Ali Zardari of PPP – were also among the beneficiaries of the crisis.

The adviser informed the meeting that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) had declared that sweets were required to pay Rs 386 billion.

This amount, he said, includes 29 billion rupees on the tax accounts and 22 billion rupees imposed as fines for the initiation of legal proceedings against the commission and its report.

“Notifications have been sent for recovery of the amount and cases have been referred to the National Accountability Office (NAB), which has launched relevant investigations,” Akbar said.

The government had ordered the FBR to undertake a full audit of all the country’s sugar factories in light of the commission’s findings to uncover all cases of concealment and tax evasion as well as benami transactions according to the law.

Sindh’s conspiracy

Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Zaidi said the PPPled Sindh government recently released wheat accumulated earlier during last year’s flour crisis. The cabinet criticized the Sindh government for its “apathetic response” to the situation.

According to the sources, the prime minister said it was a conspiracy “not only against the federal government but especially against the poor of Sindh”.

Mortgage financing Water Resources Minister Faisal Vawda had raised the issue of banks offering mortgage financing only for one to two year houses, a precondition he said harms the poor.

The Prime Minister advised the Minister to raise the issue at the housing committee review meeting.

Punjab Market Committees

Referring to the dissolution of the Punjab market committee, Prime Minister Imran endorsed the decision of the Punjab government, adding that the biggest challenge facing the government is soaring food price inflation.

Imran pointed to the relevant dual threat from the supply side, shortage, hoarding, and the difference between wholesale and retail prices for essentials.

The prime minister said the real challenge is to eliminate middlemen from the market to reduce and stabilize the prices of essential food products.

Salary increase for government employees

Commenting on the recent protest by government employees for a salary increase, the Prime Minister asked the Minister of Finance, Dr Hafeez Shaikh, to also take into account the contribution of the provinces and quickly confirm a proposal for a salary increase program. streamlined salary for federal government employees.

Reuse problem

Science Minister Fawad Chudhary has opposed the re-employment of retired civil servants, army officers and judges who receive double benefits such as pensions as well as wages after re-employment.

The Minister of Justice clarified the legal nuances of the matter and said that pensioner’s benefits are derived after rendering pensionable service and the right to pay after re-employment is in accordance with the relevant law and rules. , therefore any discussion will create undue controversy.

Sources said top Karachi leaders including Hunaid Lakhani, Ashraf Qureshi, Maulvi Mahmood and others were ignored in the Senate election process.

Speaking to the media after submitting candidacy documents for the Senate general seat to Pakistan’s Election Commission, the Federal Minister of Water Resources said there was no insurgency in the party. “There are always differences at home.”

Previously, after submitting the nomination papers, the returning officer (RO) told Vawda that he would have to show up for a review on February 18 at noon. In addition, KP deputies met Imran at PM House and informed him of their reservations against granting Senate tickets to Khattak and Saleem.

Speaking to The Express Tribune, PTI sources said MPs Haji Shaukat Ali, Junid Akbar, Noor Alam Khan, Arbab Amir Ayub and Sher Ali Arbab called Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed the matter with him. in detail.

“Some deputies accuse of not having been caught off guard before deciding party candidates, which is not the right way and others have reservations about specific candidates who have received party tickets,” said sources said.

The PCE said at least 170 candidates had submitted their candidatures to the DS for contesting the elections to the vacant Senate seats which would be held on March 3.

According to an official of the ECP, 29 candidates submitted their application from Punjab, 39 from Sindh, 51 from KP, 41 from Balochistan and 10 from the federal capital.

No less than 40 candidatures were submitted for women’s seats, 10 for non-Muslims and 33 candidatures for technocrats and ulema seats in addition to 87 for general seats.

He said the commission extended the deadline for filing candidatures for the Senate election from February 13 to February 15 on written and verbal requests from various forums to facilitate candidates. He said the ECP had appointed five BRs for Islamabad and the four provinces.

He said the ballot would be held on March 3 with 48 seats, two in Islamabad, 11 each in Punjab and Sindh, and 12 each in KP and Balochistan which will become vacant when members’ terms expire.

He said polls would be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. simultaneously in Parliament, Islamabad and the provincial assembly buildings of Punjab, Sindh, KP and Balochistan. A public notice has already been published by the ROs inviting applications.

Nominated candidates will be announced on February 16, while the review date for applications will be February 17 and 18.

The last dates for filing appeals against the acceptance or rejection of applications will be February 20, while the dates for court settlements will be February 23. The publication date of the revised list of candidates will be February 24, while the withdrawal date. application will be on February 25.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos