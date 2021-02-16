Donald Trump’s 2024 US election run would be hampered by Capitol Hill riot: Mick Mulvaney





I think a lot of people would be interested in finding someone else to carry on the Make America Great Again torch without some of the baggage Donald Trump would bring.

Donald Trump would have a major challenge ahead of him to convince people that he would be eligible for a general election.

Mulvaney, who stepped down as special envoy to Northern Ireland in response to the Capitol riot, said Trump’s re-election prospects were terribly affected by his actions that day.

If it hadn’t been for the riot, he could have gracefully left Washington and looked back on what Mulvaney called four years of tremendous success.

It could have used it as a launch pad for 2024, he said.

He had a chance to really solidify his position for 2024, but he messed it up on January 6. He has undermined much of his support for the Republican Party to move forward.

Mulvaney said he believed there was a 50-50 chance Trump would run for president again, but expected his former boss to keep his options open for as long as possible in order to maximize his influence within the party.

Security video of the January 6 riot shown to senators during the impeachment trial. Credit: AP

He added that other Republican presidential hopefuls would find it difficult to replicate Trumps’ success, even if they tried to copy his populist policies and aggressive rhetoric.

Donald Trump is a billionaire common man, Mulvaney said.

It’s hard to be one of those things, let alone both. Donald Trump is a unique political figure and it may be a long time before we see someone capable of replicating what he has achieved.

Donald Trump at the Stop the Steal rally outside the Capital Building on January 6 Credit: Getty

Trump teased the possibility of another presidential election, saying in a statement after Sunday’s acquittal vote (AEDT): I look forward to continuing our incredible journey together to achieve American greatness for all of our people.

A Quinnipiac University poll released Tuesday (AEDT) found that 75% of Republicans want Trump to play a leading role in the party, while 21% do not.

A new Gallup poll found that 68% of Republicans want Trump to remain the party leader, while 31% want the party to have a new leader.

In an interview with Fox News over the weekend, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said Trump-plus was the way home. [the midterm elections of] 2022.

He also predicted Republicans would nominate Lara Trump, the former president’s daughter-in-law, to run for the Senate in North Carolina in 2022.

His statements contrasted with a recent interview in which Cheney, the third-largest Republican in the House of Representatives, said that Trump has no role as our party leader going forward and that we shouldn’t embrace the former president.

Matthew Knott is the North American correspondent for The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age.

