Inauguration of the Tukul Dam, President Joko Widodo: increasing the supply of irrigation water to an area of ​​600 ha in the Pacitan Regency region





Seen: 8 MITRAPOL.comJakarta Minister of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) Basuki Hadimuljono accompanied President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) during the inauguration of the Tukul Dam in Pacitan Regency, East Java Province (Jatim) on Sunday ( 2/14/2021). The construction of the Tukul Dam is one of the National Strategic Projects (NSPs) which aims to increase the water storage capacity in the surrounding area so that the irrigation water supply is maintained. The inauguration of the dam, located in the village of Karangrejo, Arjosari district, was marked by pressing the siren button and signing an inscription from President Jokowi accompanied by PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono, Minister State Secretary Pratikno, Governor of East Java Khofifah Indar Parawansa. In his remarks, President Jokowi said that the Tukul Dam has a very important role for Pacitan Regency, including the irrigation of rice fields or irrigation water, raw water supply and flood control. “With a capacity of 8.7 million cubic meters, this dam can provide huge benefits, namely the irrigation of 600 hectares of rice fields, so that it will increase the crop index of a rice crop. and a harvest of palawija, two crops of rice and one harvest. palawija, ”President Jokowi said. The president hopes that the operation of the Tukul Dam will become an important infrastructure to enhance food security and water security in East Java. “I ask that the provincial governments, the regency governments make the best use of this infrastructure in order to provide added value to the region, to provide benefits to the community, to increase agricultural production and also to facilitate supply. drinking water for the regions, “said the president. PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono said the PUPR ministry continues to support the national food and water security program, one of which is to increase the number of water storage and supply in Indonesia thanks to the construction of 65 dams. In addition to providing benefits for the irrigation of 600 hectares of irrigation, Minister Basuki said, the Tukul dam has the function of reducing flooding by 42.21 m3 / second, potentially as a source of 2 × 132 KW Microhydro Power Plant (PLTMH), water resource conservation, and tourism. The Governor of East Java, Khofifah Indar Parawansa, expressed his gratitude to the central government for placing the National Strategic Project (NSP) comprising 6 dams in East Java. Besides the Tukul Dam in the Pacitan Regency area, Tugu and Bagong Dams were also built in Trenggalek. “God willing, June 2021 is ready to fill the water (impound). In addition, the Ponorogo Regency Dam, Gongseng Dam in Bojonegoro Regency and Semantok Dam in Nganjuk Regency are also ready to be impounded, ”said Khofifah Indar Parawansa. The construction of Tukul Dam has been completed by the Bengawan Solo River Basin Center (BBWS), Water Resources General Directorate, Ministry of Public Works and Housing and started to hold back since September 1, 2020. This dam is a type of vertical random embankment dam zone with a maximum height of 70.3 meters, a maximum length of 233 meters, a storage volume of 8.68 million m3 and a flood area of ​​44.81 hectares. The Tukul Dam was built from 2013 to 2021 with an APBN budget of Rp. 904.4 billion. As an entrepreneur for PT. Brantas Abipraya (Persero) and the supervision consultant of PT. KSO, PT. Mettana, PT. Anugrah, Kridapradana, PT. Bina Karya (Persero). Also accompanying Minister Basuki, General Manager of Bina Marga Hedy Rahadian, expert staff of PUPR Minister for Industrial and Environmental Technology Endra S. Atmawidjaja, Director of Dam and Lake Airlangga Marjono, and Chairman Director of PT. Brantas Abipraya Bambang Esthi Marsono. Red / Hms

