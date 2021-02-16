SGPC seeks new count of gurdwaras in Pakistan: the Tribune India





New Delhi, February 16

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has called for a new tally of the number of gurdwaras in Pakistan following a controversy.

The SGPC, the world’s largest representative body of Sikhs, has called on the Pakistani government to re-count gurdwaras to end the confusion created by Pakistan’s Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) and the Member National Assembly of the ruling party (MNA) Ramesh Kumar Vankwani.

Speaking to the media, ETPB spokesman Aamir Hashmi said there are 105 gurdwaras in Pakistan, 18 of which are functional while the other gurdwaras were involved in some sort of dispute and have been closed. .

Sources, however, said land grabbers in collusion with some ETPB officials trespassed on Gurdwara buildings and their properties whose cases were pending in court.

Contrary to the ETPB’s claim, the MNA Vankwani of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party led by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan claimed that there were 588 Gurdwaras in Pakistan and not 105 as claimed ETPB. However, he agreed with the ETPB’s claim that 18 gurdwaras were open and functional.

Accusing the ETPB of usurping the gurdwaras of Pakistan, allegedly by keeping the Sikh diasporas in the dark and in cahoots with some of the Sikh leaders of Pakistan, including members of the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) office, Vankwani alleged that the ETPB deliberately withheld the true number of Gurdwaras since its officials housed the land sharks that had encroached on the gurdwaras and also siphoned funds received from the Pakistani government for the development of the gurdwaras.

Gurdwara Panja Sahib

Lahore-based historian Iqbal Qaiser, who is also the author of a book titled “ Historical Sikh Shrines in Pakistan, ” claimed that there were 135 historical gurdwraras in Pakistan who were directly related to Sikh gurdwaras while the total number of gurdwaras exceeds 300.

Surprised at the confusion over the number of gurdwaras in Pakistan, SGPC chairman Bibi Jagir Kaur called on the Pakistani government to immediately hold a new tally of gurdwaras in Pakistan, including those historic and built before and after the partition India- Pakistan in 1947.

Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur.

Pakistan has notably granted pilgrimage visas to visit only six of its historic gurdwaras, including Gurdwara Nankana Sahib, Gurdwara Panja Sahib, Gurdwara Dera Sahib, Gurdwara Sacha Souda Sahib, Gurdwara Rohri Sahib and Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib.

“We are of the opinion that there are around 250 gurdwaras in Pakistan, but now the Pakistan ETPB and their MNA are giving a different number of gurdwaras, which is worrying for us and we want the Pakistani government to have a new one. counting gurdwaras, ”Jagir Kaur said. .

Vankwani went on to claim that the ETPB had formed the PSGPC as a front body to “market the religious properties of Sikhs” through it. “The Sikh leaders of the PSGPC are in the pay of the ETPB and they issue statements in favor of the ETPB so that Sikhs living in India or other countries are not suspicious of ETPB activities,” he said. Vankwani asserted.

IANS

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos