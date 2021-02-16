Boris Johnson and Nicola Sturgeon Green Beauty Contest – POLITICO

Press play to listen to this article

LONDON The COP26 summit is about the future of the planet. But for the two hospitality executives, it’s also about the UK’s future.

Delayed for a year by the pandemic, the critical UN climate summit in November will take place in Scotland amid a bitter constitutional dispute between the British government of Boris Johnsons and the decentralized administration headed by the Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

The host city, Glasgow, was chosen by the UK government in part to demonstrate how Scotland is a valued part of the union (and how it enjoys this status.) I don’t want to miss an opportunity to showcase the ecological credentials of Scotland. Along with Joe Biden and other world leaders likely to attend, she will also seek to hone her credentials as an international statesman.

Johnson won’t want to be eclipsed at the top, or green by the woman most likely to break the union. Yet denying Sturgeon a platform would risk provoking an ugly political row that could spur independence claims Westminster dismisses the Scottish voices.

Scotland is already showing that it wants to take this opportunity to illustrate what it could do as an independent country, said Tom Evans, a COP26 researcher at the E3G climate think tank. For the climate, this competitive dynamic, which raises ambition, is a good thing. It forces people to do better. [But] for COP, it could be a bit of a pain on the Whitehall side if they were outperformed by the [Scottish National Party] on climate issues.

How green is my union?

Since Glasgow was announced as the host city for COP26, the union debate has never been too far from sight, with the first disputes between Westminster and Holyrood over costs.

The one-year delay before the summit means that COP26 is now taking place after the Scottish parliamentary elections scheduled for May. With Sturgeon’s Scottish National Party (SNP) leading the polls, this vote is expected to increase pressure for a second referendum on Scottish independence. Johnson is determined not to grant a second poll, but the SNP has indicated it could legislate for a Scottish Parliament poll anyway, daring the UK government to challenge it in court.

It’s not exactly an ideal backdrop for two governments supposed to collaborate on a potentially historic summit. Officials working on the readiness front on both sides said relations were (currently) good. The last thing they need is for the union row to waste years of climate work.

But the growing threat of Scottish independence prompted No.10 to more actively promote the benefits of union with reports suggesting the UK government will seek to promote the UK as a global leader in green technology with the aim of shedding perceptions that the three-century-old partnership between Scotland and the rest of Britain is conservative and backward-looking.

Already, the preparation for the summit has become a green beauty contest between the two governments. Shortly before the UK released its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) to global carbon reduction efforts in December, Scotland pledged to produce its own indicative NDC. Not being a signatory to the Paris climate agreement means Scotland cannot submit a formal NDC, but UK officials expect Scotland to try to exceed the 68% reduction in emissions from UK greenhouse gases.

Solve a problem like Nicola

The Scottish government expects to play a full and active role “in the summit, a spokesperson said. The precise role Sturgeon herself will play will likely be one of the biggest areas of contention. In 2019, Johnson told Conservative activists he did not want the Scottish Prime Minister near the top. In February last year, former COP26 president Claire ONeill claimed that when she suggested a role for Sturgeon, Johnson rejected the idea. warmly and dirtily.

Stephen Gethins, a practice professor at the School of International Relations at the University of St Andrews and a former MP and SNP adviser, said the best way forward would be for Sturgeon or a Scottish government official to be present in the UK government official negotiating team.

It seems to me that the UK are not playing with the whole squad if they exclude Scotland from the negotiation. Why would you not like to illustrate the positive role that all decentralized administrations have played in this regard? Gethins said.

With a leader who has global recognition, which Nicola is increasingly doing, Scotland and the Scottish government are going to have a very large presence, and it just seems to me that the UK government could run the risk of getting away with it. a bullet in the foot if he tries. to show the benefits of the union, [while] at the same time, he points out his weaknesses in trying to exclude the Scottish government. “

But that may be too far a request for the UK government, E3G’s Evans said. The UK government is likely to argue that if domestic climate policy is decentralized, international negotiations are business for them, although Gethins points out that there are precedents for Scottish government officials to be part of UK negotiating teams .

The Scottish government spokesperson said Sturgeon would be in attendance, but did not specifically call for him for a place on the negotiating team.

“Scottish ministers and government officials have already attended COP summits as part of the UK delegation and at the invitation of the [United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change]”Said the spokesperson.” We will play a full and active role at the summit, as we have done in previous years, in showcasing Scotland’s leading global approach to tackling the emergency climate and ensure a just transition to a net zero future. “

A UK government spokesperson said ministers were determined to make COP26 do things for the whole of the UK.

“All regions of the UK have an important role to play in ensuring an ambitious, inclusive and successful summit,” they added.

Even without an official role in the UN negotiating process, Sturgeon could still make headlines on the sidelines of the summit as his predecessor, Alex Salmond attended the COP15 in Copenhagen in 2009, when he gave world leaders a special 42% alcohol whiskey to match Scotland’s 42% emission reduction target, and vowed that those who “dilute their target will get diluted whiskey “.

But Sturgeon is unlikely to be content with side-show status. The Prime Minister has a possible platform through her role as one of the five co-chairs of the Under-2 Coalition, an alliance of state and regional governments committed to bolder action against climate change. Another co-chair is California Governor Gavin Newsom. The prospect of Sturgeon getting a photo opportunity with fellow Democrat Newsom, Joe Biden, the future leader of an independent Scotland alongside the President of the United States, is precisely the kind of scenario Downing Street wants to avoid.

To what extent [the U.K. government] giving Nicola Sturgeon a step in the COP is probably something they wouldn’t decide until they really had to, Evans said. “Yes [No. 10] can avoid doing it. I’m sure they would prefer this.

