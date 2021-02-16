Bidens is barely starting with the world





It was not the most promising start. Less than a month after the start of Joe Bidens’ presidency, and his administration is already engaged in disputes with China, Russia and Iran. He also finds out that American allies are not as happy with Mr Bidens’ announcement on February 4 as America is back as many Democrats might have hoped. In Asia, the policy of the Burmese administration to impose sanctions which signal discontent without materially affecting the ability of the armies to rule has received little enthusiasm. On February 15, India’s foreign minister praised Indo-Japanese cooperation on regional infrastructure projects that connect Myanmar to its neighbors, a not-so-subtle signal that India intends to continue. to cooperate with Myanmar no matter what Washington wants. At the same time, much of the Indian press that supports the ruling Bharatiya Janata party is ignited with resentment that Vice President Kamala Harriss’ niece, Meena Harris, appears to be siding with the protesters against BJP policies. European leaders also reject American moralism. French President Emmanuel Macron has denounced the import of American academic and cultural awakening as a threat to the French way of life, while mainland pragmatists push for strengthening economic relations with Russia and China virtually ignoring the efforts of Biden administrations to increase the pressure on the man. -the abusers of rights in Moscow and Beijing. With the recent announcement by US trade officials that the Trump-era retaliatory tariffs on European imports of wine, cheese and food will not go away soon, this is one of the diplomatic honeymoons. the shortest and coldest ever. In the Middle East, Iran shows no willingness to facilitate the return of administrations to the 2015 nuclear deal. And both Israel and the conservative Arab states are unhappy with the American turn in that direction. As for NATO’s restless ally Turkey, Biden pledged during the campaign to help President Recep Tayyip Erdogans in the opposition. The new administration has so far criticized the crackdown on pro-LGBTQ student protesters and called on Ankara to release dissident Osman Kavala. Closer to home, the unceremonious cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline has shocked Canadians. The Biden administration seems to be heading towards a fight with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro over deforestation in the Amazon basin, a sensitive issue for the Brazilian right. Mexican left-wing populist President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador was slow to congratulate Biden on his election, passed a law limiting US-Mexico collaboration on drug trafficking, and offered political asylum to Julian Assange.

