The era of accountability against Donald Trump begins (Opinion)





Some hail the outcome of the impeachment trial with dismay, and as three people who have spent the past four years fighting Trumpism in the courts and in the courts of public opinion, one would expect it to be that we are among them. But far from it, we see the trial as a positive first step in what we predict will be a far-reaching campaign to secure criminal, civil and regulatory accountability against Trump and his facilitators for their undeniable misconduct over the past four years.

There is an urgent window for the government and private parties to pursue their accountability through investigations, prosecutions and litigation. The magnificent work of indictment officials in the House set the roadmap. They revealed a surprising pattern of intentional Trump misconduct in inciting insurgency, and they backed up each of their claims with a mountain of evidence, some of which was previously not available to the public. While the US Senate ultimately did not convict, the courageous votes of seven Republicans to hold Trump to account show the bipartisan opportunity for the way forward. Even Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who has covered Trump extensively and has done the same by voting against his conviction here, said Trump is “still likely to be tried and punished in ordinary courts. . Trump is still responsible for everything. He did it while he was in office, he hasn’t achieved anything yet. ”

McConnell spent four years trying to play Trump’s card to his advantage, and now he’s coming down hard, seemingly telegraphing for those he’s leading what should come next. Like it or not, he’s a formidable figure, and we should take his signal – or maybe his prediction – seriously.

What might this accountability program look like?

Thanks to Trump’s outrageous behavior in the last days of his rule, he exposed himself to possible state criminal prosecution in Georgia. Fani Willis, the Fulton County District Attorney, announced his intention to investigate the ex-president and his shocking appeal to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on January 2. The call may well violate state law, including a law prohibiting solicitation. electoral fraud. According to the New York Times, his investigation is extensive and covers other offenses committed by Trump and those around him, such as his lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, who allegedly provided false information to Georgian officials. Giuliani did not respond to The Times’ request for comment. Meanwhile, a Trump adviser said the investigation “is just the Democrats’ latest attempt to score political points by continuing their witch-hunt against President Trump, and everyone sees it.” Other jurisdictions could also have criminal charges against Trump for his post-election day misconduct, including his alleged incitement to insurgency. Prosecutors have already charged hundreds of people involved in the insurgency with federal crimes, including conspiracy, and we know the insurgents have come from many states and planned ahead. If Trump were part of a conspiracy, he could face criminal or civil liability in several places. There are laws against insurgency, sedition, racketeering, and related offenses, and they should – and probably will – be scrutinized. In addition, there may well be civil action on behalf of those who were killed and injured in the events of January 6 – among them, Capitol Hill police officers and other law enforcement officials. Members of Congress and staff who have been traumatized or injured may also have civil lawsuits such as the intentional infliction of emotional distress. We can expect civil litigation to last for years.

Given the powerful and disturbing images that have now been seen by virtually all Americans, the insurgency is something of deep concern to the American people far beyond the walls of Congress, and judges and jurors are taking these cases to the fore. serious.

Yet another category of responsibility for the “big lie” perpetuated by Trump and his allies: regulatory action, such as ban complaints against lawyers who allegedly allowed Trump’s fault. A lawsuit has already been filed in New York against Giuliani. Giuliani’s public reactions to the complaint suggest he is at least somewhat shaken by the action, (“I don’t want to be in trouble. And I have a high sense of ethics, personally. I hate when people attack my integrity “). Meanwhile, Michigan officials are demanding the delisting of Sidney Powell and his cohort, and the Georgia Bar has opened an investigation into Lin Wood. Wood took umbrage at the effort, asking his supporters to donate money to fight him, telling them that the Georgian bar authorities “went through the kitchen sink against me”, and calling on his supporters to dig for damaging information against members of the state of Georgia. Disciplinary Council of the Bar. Powell has not commented on the allegations made against her.

Organizations that helped sponsor the Jan. 6 rally and stoke the insurgency are also facing calls for investigation, including under state laws that regulate charitable entities. These pathways are slower and can be seen as less impactful, but they do not change their significant contribution to the accountability effort. If there is no consequence to a mistake, what can prevent such behavior from happening again and again?

The Trump era has taught us that seeking justice for presidents who do evil, as well as the individuals and groups who enable them, is not self-executing. The rule of law only works if it is activated. Now come the state and federal prosecutors and civilian plaintiffs, who must act quickly to hold Trump and his associates and supporters accountable for the insurgency and much that has preceded it over the past four years.

Although the slope may seem steep and the climb slow – the court system is not always known for its speed – there is a solution. Civil society organizations like ours, and hundreds of others, can and will work together to advance accountability.

The law is propelled by arguments and evidence. Members of civil society should support prosecutors and plaintiffs by putting their shoulders to the effort to develop and disseminate analysis of these legal issues. This can help explain accountability measures to the public and even inform the internal decision-making process of accountability agencies. It can show them that a path is possible and how to pursue it. Whether viewed as a legal fire starter or an emotional support system, when civil society does its job, our movement is actually advancing justice.

How easy will it be to achieve all – or even part – of this responsibility? Of course not. The indictment and the trial proved it. But the fact that the majority of the public and the Senate have bipartisanly agreed on Trump’s responsibility offers hope and motivation. The voluminous brief that managers have put together sets a detailed roadmap for getting there, as does the work of so many dedicated state and local officials over the past four years.

We, as a nation, must travel these paths at full speed, knowing that we are on this path together.

