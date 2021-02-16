Prime Minister Imran Khan cancels all official pledges to review Senate banknote fiasco





Prime Minister Imran Khan, PM Imran will likely travel to Karachi to meet with local party leaders. The PM says the paratroopers will not be appointed senators. Asad Umar said the objections raised by the leaders of Sindh.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan rescinded all official commitments and today called an important meeting of the PTI Parliamentary Council to consider the allocation of tickets that created divisions among party leaders, sources said.

Sources said the prime minister called the meeting to discuss objections to Senate tickets raised by party locals.

Punjab Governor Mohammad Sarwar, who is a member of the Parliamentary Council, arrived in Islamabad on a special flight.

Read more: ‘PTI candidate for Senate of Balochistan was previously suspended from party’

On Monday, the prime minister held a consultative meeting with senior party leaders on the issue and said some decisions could be changed.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had stressed that all tickets will be issued on the basis of merit, adding that he respects the wishes of his party members and that the paratroopers will not be appointed senators, sources added.

The central management of the PTI is criticized for the selection of candidates for the next Senate polls.

PTI’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa branch raised objections over the appointment of Najibullah Khattak, while PTI Sindh said they had a problem with the selection of federal minister Faisal Vawda and construction tycoon Saifullah Abro.

Read more: Abdul Qadir ‘wholeheartedly accepts’ PTI’s decision to withdraw Senate appointment

The main party leaders from three areas of rural Sindh approached the governor on Sunday to show their anger and ask the party’s high command to take back the tickets from Vawda and Abro.

In the letter, PTI officers from all three regions said they were extremely disappointed with the entire process of selecting PTI candidates for Senate elections.

Rural Sindh PTI leaders have called for a review of the allocation of tickets to the Sindh Senate and said the move would hurt the party in upcoming local government polls.

Previously, the PTI leadership withdrew the Balochistan Senate ticket from business tycoon Abdul Qadir after a backlash and handed it over to Zahoor Agha.

Prime Minister’s probable visit to Karachi

In order to pacify the rulers of Karachi, the prime minister can visit the city today to meet with them and take them in confidence, sources said.

Here is the final list of candidates issued by PTI

It is expected that the tickets awarded to Vawda and Abro may be withdrawn.

Understandable objections

Meanwhile, Federal Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Minister Asad Umar said the objections raised by PTI Sindh members regarding the granting of a Senate ticket to Faisal Vawda are “understandable because he is a current member of the National Assembly (MNA). [party members think that] he should not receive a ticket to the Senate. “

Speaking on a broadcast on Geo News, the minister added that while the objections of PTI Sindh members are valid, Federal Minister of Water Resources Faisal Vawda’s move to the Senate and his request to prioritize it on the basis of his seniority are also understandable.

“Faisal Vawda has a [dual citizenship] against him and we don’t know when a verdict will be delivered on it, “Asad Umar said.” There is a risk that the court will pass judgment against Vawda. “

