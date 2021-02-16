PM Modi and others pay tribute





Judge (retired) Rama Jois died on Tuesday, PM Modi and others tweet their condolences Judge (retired) Rama Jois, eminent jurist and former governor of Bihar and Jharkhand died on Tuesday. He was 89 years old. Not only was a well-known jurist, Rama Jois, also a writer and historian. “The (retired) judge M Rama Jois was a first-rate intellectual and jurist. He was admired for his rich intelligence and his contribution to the consolidation of the Indian democratic fabric. Sad about his disappearance. My thoughts are with his family and his admirers at this sad hour, ”Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted in his condolence message. Judge (retired) Mr. Rama Jois was an imposing intellectual and jurist. He was admired for his rich intelligence and his contribution to strengthening the Indian democratic fabric. Sad about his disappearance. My thoughts are with his family and his admirers at this sad hour. Om Shanti. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 16, 2021 Interior Minister Amit Shah said: “My condolences on the death of a lawyer and former governor of Bihar and Jharkhand, Judge M Rama Jois Ji. He made a lasting contribution to Indian justice. His efforts to restore democracy during the emergency of 1975 will always be remembered … “. My condolences on the death of a lawyer and former governor of Bihar & Jharkhand, Judge M Rama Jois Ji. He made a lasting contribution to Indian justice. His efforts to restore democracy during the 1975 emergency will always be remembered. Om Shanti Shanti. Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 16, 2021 In his condolence message, BJP President JP Nadda said the former judge had served selflessly for the nation and left his deep imprint in the judiciary, executive and legislature. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said his book “The Legal and Constitutional History of India” is a treaty … “. Judge (retired) Shri. Rama Jois is no more. He had been Chief Justice of the High Court of Punjab and Haryana. Was also a member of the Rajya Sabha.

His book The Legal and Constitutional History of India is a treatise. His Dharma: global ethics is a classic. A great mind. Nirmala Sitharaman (nsitharaman) February 16, 2021 Born in Shivamogga in Karnataka on July 27, 1932, Mandagadde Rama Jois had been chief justice of the Punjab and of the High Court of Haryana. He was also a veteran Supreme Court attorney and former member of the Rajya Sabha. Rama Jois had written several books such as “Legal and Constitutional History of India: Ancient System, Judicial and Constitutional” and “Seeds of Modern Public Law in Ancient Indian Jurisprudence”.







