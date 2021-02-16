Politics
Dealing with China will be a challenge for President Biden – Sentinel and Enterprise
Do you remember Quemoy and Matsu?
Probably not. Few people do.
They are two small, barely inhabited islands off the coast of the Communist People’s Republic of China in the South China Sea. They are under the control of Taiwan.
Sixty years ago, the islands were a major stake in the 1960 campaign in the presidential race between then-Republican Vice President Richard Nixon and Democratic Senator John F. Kennedy.
Nixon saw both islands as part of Taiwan and wanted the United States to protect them, as it would protect Taiwan, from a threat of Chinese invasion. Kennedy also wanted to protect Taiwan, but didn’t want to go to war with China over what he called two rocks off the Chinese coast.
Kennedy had in mind the Korean conflict in which American troops fought a Chinese army that came to the aid of North Koreans during the Korean conflict in 1950.
Kennedy won the election. There was no Chinese invasion or war.
But now the two islands are in the news again after the once-semi-automatic crackdown on freedom in Hong Kong by PRC President XI Jinping and the Chinese Communists. Taiwan could be next.
If this is the next submission, as many believe, the action will begin with the invasion of Quemoy and Matsu. Chinese Communists believe the two islands, along with Taiwan, are part of China and that means reclaiming them.
Taiwan and the islands have been occupied since 1949 by Chinese nationals who fled the mainland after being defeated in a civil war by Mao Tse-tung and the Communists.
As close as Nantucket and Marthas Vineyard are to mainland Massachusetts, Quemoy and Matsu are also to mainland Communist People’s Republic of China, if not closer.
Quemoy and Matsu are just 13 km off the coast of mainland China, while Taiwan is 160 km away.
Taiwan, once controlled by Japan, returned to Chinese control after World War II. After the victory of Mao Tse-tung and the Communist over Chiang Kai-shek and the Nationalist in the ensuing Chinese Civil War, the Nationalists retreated to present-day Taiwan and, with the support of the United States, the have since controlled.
Now China wants Taiwan and the islands to come back and with China Joe in the White House, there is a good chance the Chinese will be successful.
While the United States has for years supplied Taiwan, an ally, with the latest military equipment, the US policy of defending the two islands against attacks from China – or Taiwan itself – has been ambiguous.
While the United States and its allies have maintained a naval presence across the Taiwan Strait that separates Taiwan from mainland China, this does not mean that the United States would react militarily if the Chinese Communists used force to gain control. of the two islands as a prelude to the invasion of Taiwan. .
Most Americans probably don’t talk about Taiwan and the Two Rocks off China. Certainly they would oppose military action in such a distant place. But Asians, if not the rest of the world, will be watching to see if the Biden administration has the will to resist an expansionist China.
Chinese President Xi Jinping, in his first phone conversation on Wednesday, told Biden that China views Taiwan as an internal matter. Biden said earlier that he and Xi exchanged signals.
Hopefully the signals sent by China Joe will not be seen as a sign of weakness.
These signals include Bidens’ decision to join the China-leaned World Health Organization which exonerated Chinese laboratories in Wuhan of responsibility for the origin and spread of the Chinese virus in the United States and elsewhere. country of the world.
Another signal is based on reports that Hunter Biden, embroiled in a financial dealings controversy with China when his father was vice president, still does business with Beijing.
A third signal is the appointment of another person with academic or business ties with China to a senior position in the Department of Defense. This is Colin Kahl who worked for a foundation that has links to a Peking University run by a top Chinese spy.
If confirmed by the Senate, Kahl will work with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, a co-founder of WestExec who reports have helped US universities raise funds in China.
The Chinese don’t need to invade the United States. They can buy it.
Send your comments by email to [email protected]
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]