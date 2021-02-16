England lose second test to India by 317 points after being knocked out for 164 on Matchday 4 in Chennai | Cricket News





Axar Patel takes five wickets for the second set as England shot 164 points on day four in Chennai following Moeen Ali’s cameo (43 of 18); four-game series tied 1-1 ahead of third day and night test in Ahmedabad from Wednesday February 24

Virat Kohli’s Indian team beat England by 317 points in the second test in Chennai (Pic Credit – BCCI)

England crashed in a 317-point loss to India in Test Two after being knocked out for 164 points on Matchday 4 as the hosts placed at level 1-1 in the series. four games.

England, who started Tuesday’s game in Chennai 53-3 in their fictitious 482 chase for the win, were sacked early in the second session in 54.2 overs when Kuldeep Yadav took on Moeen Ali (43 on 18) acrobatically puzzled by Rishabh Pant.

Moeen – who will now come home and fail the final two tests after choosing to leave the bubble – fell while swinging, hitting three sixes in a row against five wickets Axar Patel (5-60) and five in total during a thrilling. cameo, with Captain Joe Root (33) the only other drummer to pass 26.

England captain Joe Root made 33 on day four in Chennai (photo credit – BCCI)

Ravichandran Ashwin (3-53) increased his wicket tally in the game to eight, but failed to become the fourth player in Tests to complete a century and take a 10 wicket hit in the same game, a club which includes Sir Ian Botham, who achieved the feat against India in Mumbai in 1980.

The versatile Bangladeshi player Shakib Al Hasan (against Zimbabwe in Khulna in 2014) and Pakistani legend Imran Khan (against India in Faisalabad in 1983) are the two other players to achieve the famous double.

India’s resounding victory – a week after being beaten by 227 points in the first test – broke England’s six-game winning streak in the away tests and brought the teams to the third day and night test in Ahmedabad from February 24.

Ravichandran Ashwin hit a hundred and put eight wickets in the game in a tremendous overall performance (Pic Credit – BCCI)

England will be Moeen-free but appear ready to welcome fashion designers James Anderson and Jofra Archer – the duo missed the second test due to rest and an elbow injury respectively.

Batsman Zak Crawley is also in a 17-man squad after being sidelined in Chennai matches with a wrist injury, while Jonny Bairstow and Mark Wood are included after being sidelined for the first two tests.

Root’s side are also hoping for better ground than the much-maligned Chennai turner – not that this should be used as a reason for their complete defeat in the second test.

India have just played better at cricket, albeit under conditions they are more familiar with, amassing 615 points from their 181.4 overs combined, compared to England’s 298 out of their 114.1.

Rohit Sharma scored 161 in India’s opening 329 innings after Virat Kohli won the draw and chose to play at bat (Pic Credit – BCCI)

Virat Kohli was fortunate enough to win the draw, but his men took advantage of that advantage by landing 300-6 on day one, an effort backed up by Rohit Sharma’s 161, the seventh try in the first against England .

India added just 29 points to their score on day two but their total looked formidable and it turned out that England were torpedoed for 134 in 59.5 overs in response – Ashwin (5-43 ) the chief destroyer as Root’s men carded their lowest ever. -results in India.

The home side led by 195 after the first innings, an advantage they inflated to 481 on day three after making 286 in their second inning – Ashwin (106) and Kohli (62) rallying their side 106-6 with a seventh wicket stand of 96 before Ashwin pressed to complete a hundredth test of 134 balls.

England’s seemingly impossible task became even more difficult as openers Dom Sibley (3) and Rory Burns (25) fell to shoot on the third night – night watchman Jack Leach (0) suffering the same fate.

Ashwin played a key role in the test (Pic credit – BCCI)

Root and Dan Lawrence (26) made the first six passes on day four, only for Lawrence to then be brilliantly baffled by Pant on the side of the leg after advancing to Ashwin from the first ball in the seventh.

Ashwin shot his first delivery of the day between Lawrence’s legs and the unseen pants whipped up.

Ashwin then got Kohli’s Ben Stokes (8) in the underpants after the England drummer got inside on his pad playing for a spin that didn’t materialize, while Ollie Pope (12) was caught. on Axar’s slog-sweep.

Ben Foakes (2) was also sweeping Kuldeep around lunchtime – the bowler bagging a late wicket after Mohammed Siraj dropped Root from his bowling alley as the England captain made a reverse sweep on 32.

Root then gloved a fairly unplayable ball from Axar to Ajinkya Rahane on the slip after the break and when the same bowler pinned Olly Stone lbw for a duck, England were 126-9.

Moeen’s innings provided a bit of late fun, but it was a punishing loss for England after the tops of the first test.

Ben Foakes kept beautifully for England in the second Test (Pic Credit – BCCI)

There were still bright spots, mainly Foakes’ exceptional wicket, Moeen’s eight wickets and the salvo with the bat and the skill and pace of fast pitcher Stone as the trio were in their first tests since 2019.

The series is now fascinating with two tests remaining, as is the battle to be New Zealand’s opponents in the World Testing Championship final at Lord’s in late June.

England must win the last two tests to qualify, while India must triumph at least 2-1 – with any other set of results meaning Australia face the Black Caps at Home of Cricket.

The first goal for England and India, however, is the test of the pink ball in Ahmedabad, before the series ends in the same place with a regular day game starting Thursday, March 4.

Follow the text commentary of the third day-night test between India and England in Ahmedabad on skysports.com and the Sky Sports app from 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, February 24.

