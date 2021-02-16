Leaked Dutch intelligence brief warns of Erdoan’s role in domestic radicalization, rise of Salafism

A leaked Dutch intelligence document has linked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan to the rise of Salafists in the Netherlands, Dutch Broadcasting Foundation (NOS) report Monday.

In a still confidential report, the Dutch National Counterterrorism and Security Coordinator (NCTV) believes that Erdoans’ Islamization goals in Turkey are being disseminated to the Turkish community in the Netherlands by through Turkish-Dutch associations.

According to the 30-page document, Turkish Salafist organizations maintain “close links” with Turkish organizations in the Netherlands, in particular with Turkish-Dutch youth organizations. These groups in turn interact with preachers linked to Salafists and interact on social media where they would glorify fallen jihadists and share anti-Western and anti-Semitic messages.

In a section of the document titled Erdogan’s Islamization Strategy: How Salafists Benefit From It, it is said that the Turkish president provided space for Salafists in Turkey as he consolidated his political power over time.

It highlights in particular Turkey’s relations with certain groups, including Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) in Syria, and alleges that Erdoan gave scope to other militant Islamist movements, including the Great Eastern Islamic Raiders’ Front (IBDA-C).

More seriously, analysts in the reports debated a link between Erdoans ‘positions and the Utrecht tram attack in 2019. He alleges that Erdoans’ invocation of the Christchurch shooting in New Zealand by a violent white supremacist earlier that year and general anti-Western rhetoric played a role in preparing Gkmen Tans for action. On the morning of March 18, 2019, three people were killed and seven more were killed. injured in a mass shooting in a tram in Utrecht, the Netherlands. Tan, a 37-year-old Turk, was later convicted of the attack.

The leaked file has been controversial for its content since its first report.

For example, the Dutch magazine HP / Time notes that analysts inside and outside NCTV disagreed on the strength of a link between Erdoans’ rhetoric and the attack on Utrecht. One of the preachers cited as Tanis’ associate and as a radicalizing force, Metin Kaplan, attacked Erdoan like an American dog. IBDA-C itself is listed as a terrorist group in Turkey and the United States.

NCTV in a comment to HP / De Tijd described the report as analytically immature, meaning it is not a finished government intelligence product. In the report, he also notes that one goal is to work with local municipalities to prevent radicalization among Dutch-Turks, and not to target them as a group.

However, the report caused an early reaction in the Netherlands as Dutch politicians demand an explanation for the report.

Socialist Party MP Ronald van Raak warned everyone should wait for a final report to be completed before jumping to any conclusions. Tunahan Kuzu, an MP for the pro-AKP Denk party, said it was also too early to respond.

Independent MEP Femke Merel van Kooten ad on Twitter that she was submitting a series of 35 questions to the government regarding the document.

Far-right Freedom Party leader Geert Wilders went the furthest, accusing center-right Prime Minister Mark Rutte of hushing up the NCTV report. He also pinned an image of Erdoan’s face split between a Turkish flag and the black flag of the Islamic State (ISIS).

Erdogan is a deadly Islamist who also incites hatred and terror here in the Netherlands. I have been saying this for over 15 years and it has always been ignored by [Rutte] and VVD Wilders tweeted on Monday, referring to the ruling People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy.

The Ruttes government has yet to comment on the NCTC report.

Wilders and van Kooten have both called for parliamentary presidents to get the full report and for the Dutch House of Representatives to come back from recess for a debate on it.

It comes at a politically sensitive time for the Ruttes coalition ahead of the next elections in March, but currently show them maintain a lead over Wilders PVV and other rivals.

Turkish authorities on Monday acknowledged the report and attacked it as racist and biased. Erdoan’s communications director, Fahrettin Altun rejectedthe Dutch NCTV report as an “inaccurate, biased and ignorant report” and continued to tarnish the current Dutch government using Wildes’ remarks.

“No word Geert Wilders and his merry neo-Nazi group said is worth anything,” Altun tweeted. “The real danger is that apparently moderate governments and ostensibly responsible policy makers in Europe seem to agree.