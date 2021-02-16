Former Pennsylvania Attorney General Reflects Defending Former President Trump





HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – On Presidential Day, a former president is thankful for narrowly avoiding a conviction for his impeachment trial. On Monday, abc27 News spoke with Montgomery County District Attorney Bruce Castor, who was a key member of Donald Trump’s defense team.

For starters, defending The Donald certainly comes at a cost.

“We’ve received a lot of death threats and all kinds of nasty comments have steered us,” Castor said.

But Castor says everyone, even former presidents despised by many, deserves to be represented.

“Can you imagine that if I was a cardiac surgeon and someone’s child needed a hole in their heart repaired or their child would die, I’m not asking what policy this person has and she is don’t ask me what policy I have, ”Castor said.

But politics, Castor insists, drove the prosecution against the president.

“The only glue that binds the Democratic Party together is its mutual hatred of Donald Trump. Once he is gone, this party will shatter into a thousand little pieces, so they had to keep Donald Trump at the center of his concerns for as long as possible, ”Castor said.

Democrats have argued that Trump was in the foreground on Jan.6 and incited an insurgency.

“Obviously there was no insurgency because these clowns had no intention of taking over the government, they just wanted to make a statement and hurt themselves,” Castor said.

U.S. Representative Madeleine Dean (D-Montgomery) calls former President Trump to account.

“Donald Trump invited them and he incited them,” Dean said.

House prosecutors were more than a nuisance to Trump’s defense team. They made a powerful case that prompted Castor to quit the script to divert attention. He appeared disjointed and not focused.

“Only the real trial lawyers knew what I was doing and the rest of the country thought I had completely lost my mind,” Castor said.

But he didn’t lose the case. A total of 67 votes were needed for a conviction. Prosecutors only had 57, although many argue the fix was in place.

There were Republican senators who weren’t going to vote to convict him, no matter what, and their opinions were taken before the trial took place.

All the Democrats were going to vote ‘guilty’ no matter what and the House directors could have stood up and stuck out their tongues and wagged their ears and they would still have convinced these senators to go with them, “Castor said. “It was the Republicans who were at stake.”

Castor calls the two Pennsylvania senators personal friends. Both voted to condemn.

“I don’t harbor any animosity towards them that they voted against our position,” Castor said.

And the member for Castor, Rep. Dean, was his opponent in the lawsuit.

“I think Madeleine Dean did a very credible job and I’m proud of Montgomery County’s performance,” Castor said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos