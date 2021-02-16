PM Modi meets COP26 President Alok Sharma and discusses India-UK cooperation on climate change agenda – The New Indian Express





By Years NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Alok Sharma, President of the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) on Tuesday and held discussions on India-UK cooperation on the climate change agenda and the next COP26. PM @narendramodi today met with COP26 President-designate @AlokSharma_RDG. Discussions on India-UK cooperation on the climate change agenda and COP26 have taken place. PM @narendramodi addressed his best Wishes the UK for the successful organization of the climate summit, “Department of External Affairs Business spokesperson (MEA), Anurag Srivastava, said in a tweet. PM arenarendramodi met the president-designate of COP26 @AlokSharma_RDG today. Discussions on India-UK cooperation on the climate change agenda and COP26 took place. PM arenarendramodi conveyed best wishes to the UK for the successful organization of the climate summit. pic.twitter.com/s64vIzGOqm – Anurag Srivastava (@MEAIndia) February 16, 2021 Earlier today, Union Minister for Environment, Forests and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar also met with Alok Sharma and discussed important issues, ahead of negotiations to be held in Glasgow later this day. year. “I introduced him and told him about various initiatives India has taken on renewable energy, disaster resilient infrastructure, adaptation, electric buses, metro expansion, intensity reduction. emissions and increased forest cover. It was a very fruitful meeting, ”Javadekar said. “Glasgow will host COP26, he (Alok Sharma) is meeting various leaders and discussing with them to get to the landing zones. We have discussed all the issues which are contemporary issues and important to the negotiations in Glasgow,” added the minister. After meeting Javadekar, Alok Sharma tweeted: “Wonderful to meet my friend Prakash Javadekar at the very innovative Paryavaran Bhawan, the pioneering example of NetZero architecture in India A great place to discuss all things COP26.” During her visit, Sharma met with senior ministers, as well as business and civil society leaders to discuss strengthening the UK-India climate partnership and preparations for a successful COP26 summit later this year, according to a statement from the British High Commission in New Delhi. . This is Sharma’s first visit to Asia as COP President, where he is expected to welcome India’s significant progress in climate action and clean energy transition. Sharma’s visit follows those of British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab and International Trade Secretary Elizabeth Truss and sets the stage for the visit of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson later this year, during which climate cooperation will be at the center of concerns.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos