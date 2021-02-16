Remittances remain high at over $ 2 billion





KARACHI:

Pakistanis who earn their bread and butter abroad have kept the flow of large remittances flowing as they left more than $ 2 billion to their families and friends in January, helping the country build up its reserves foreign exchange and improve its ability to make international payments.

The country received $ 2.27 billion in workers’ remittances in January 2021. They are 19% higher from $ 1.90 billion in the same month last year, a Pakistan’s central bank reported Monday.

January was the eighth consecutive month in which Pakistan received more than $ 2 billion in remittances.

Cumulatively in the first seven-month period (July-January) of the current fiscal year 2021, inflows increased 24% to $ 16.47 billion, compared to $ 13.27 billion for the same period from last year.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the United States have remained strong sources of remittances to Pakistan, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said.

“This (the remittances for the current fiscal year to date) is a record for our country and I thank our Pakistanis overseas,” Prime Minister Imran Khan said on his official Twitter account.

“Remittances are expected to remain stable ahead of the religious and festive months of Ramazan, Eidul Fitr and Eidul Azha (April to July),” said Samiullah Tariq, head of research at Pak-Kuwait Investment Company (PKIC), during an interview with The Express Tribune.

Historical trends suggest that remittances peak around the fasting month of the Ramazan and Eid festivals each year in Pakistan. “The trend in inflows suggests that remittances could total around $ 27-28 billion in the current fiscal year (FY21),” he said.

The SBP revised its revenue projection upward to around $ 24-25 billion for FY21 in January, from $ 23 billion to $ 24 billion earlier.

The central bank said remittances have maintained an upward trend thanks to the government and its own efforts to attract entry through official channels like banks instead of illegal channels like hawala / hundi operators (system of reference).

“This sustained increase in worker remittances largely reflects the growing use of the banking channel…, limited cross-border travel (which was once a source of both legal and illegal remittances) as part of the second wave of Covid-19 and the flexible exchange rate regime ”. Says SBP.

Tariq said the contribution of remittances to economic activities has gradually increased to about 10% of gross domestic product (GDP). Most of the money overseas Pakistanis sent to family and friends are invested in real estate and housing construction. In addition, it is devoted to education, health and food.

The outlook for the external sector has improved over the past two months. “The current account deficit should now be between 0.5 and 1.5% of GDP (previously: 1 to 2% of GDP). The revision is mainly due to an upward adjustment in workers’ remittances, which are now expected to be between $ 24 billion and $ 25 billion (previously: $ 22 billion to $ 23 billion), “the central bank said in January.

However, the new projections for workers’ remittances also carry risks. Spikes in global cases of Covid-19 infection could once again lower crude oil prices in global markets and negatively impact GCC oil-exporting economies.

“This could result in a drastic reduction in their demand for foreign workers, leading to a drop in remittances to Pakistan,” he said.

Global credit rating agency Moody’s Investors Service also forecast a drop in remittances between January and July 2021. Contrary to its estimates, inflows have remained strong so far.

Remittances by country

Pakistanis sent 4% higher remittances to $ 553.6 million from Saudi Arabia in January, compared to $ 531.6 million in the same month last year.

Non-resident Pakistanis sent remittances from the United Arab Emirates by 6% more, to $ 492.5 million in the month under review, compared to $ 463.5 million in the corresponding month of the previous year.

Expats sent $ 303 million from the UK, up 50% from the $ 201.5 million handed over in January 2020.

Remittances from the United States increased 37% to $ 203.2 million from $ 148.8 million.

Overseas Pakistanis remitted $ 271.2 million from other GCC countries, compared to $ 260.6 million.

Pakistanis living in EU countries sent 228.8 million dollars against 142 million dollars.

The diaspora sent $ 221.2 million from other countries, including Malaysia, Norway, Switzerland, Australia, Canada and Japan, in January, up from $ 159.1 million in January 2020.

Posted in The Express Tribune, February 16, 2021.

