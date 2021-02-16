Claiming Jokowi’s positive legacy, Democrats urge overhaul of election law





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Head of the winning agency of the DPP party elections Democrats, Andi Arief urged the president Joko Widodoin order to want to revise the electoral law. He fears Jokowi will receive a negative nickname if he persists in not wanting the election law revised. It is known that the Democrats do not want the presidential election, DPR and DPRD pileg, DPD to be held simultaneously with simultaneous regional elections across Indonesia in 2024, as provided for in the electoral law which is still in force today. . Democrats also want presidential threshold lowered by the revision of the electoral law. “I fear that if there are no major breakthroughs in freedom and standardization of electoral law, the people will remember Pak Jokowi only as the president who failed to improve well-being of the people and became the father of pseudo political stability, “Andi said in his official Twitter account @Andiarief__ on Tuesday (16/2).

Andi said that Jokowi has no legacy in the field of democracy and prosperity for the Indonesian people. He felt that Jokowi’s opportunity to leave a positive legacy for the prosperity of the people was hard to come by. The reason is that Indonesia is still affected by two crises, namely in the economic sector and the corona virus pandemic which has not been resolved. Rather, according to Andi, Jokowi is trying to leave a positive legacy from an electoral standpoint. One of them is the revision of the electoral law. “It is very likely that Pak Jokowi will leave the legacy of democracy by restoring freedom of opinion and normalizing the electoral law,” he said. Andi said Jokowi still has a year to revise the electoral law. Indeed, later, the parties will be busy preparing for the 2024 elections, the stages of which will begin in the next 2022. “The most effective time in power is until June 2022, as parties will be busy verifying, registering and drafting candidates for legislative / presidential elections. There is only one year left,” Andi said. We know that the DPR had proposed a draft revision of the electoral law. There have been a number of changes. One of them concerns the implementation of regional elections in 2022 and 2023 then regional elections in 2027. The elections will still take place in 2024. It is different from what is in the electoral law which is still in force today. Under the current electoral law, the new regional elections will be held in 2024. Held concurrently with the presidential election, election of DPR members, provincial DPRD, district / city DPRD and regional elections throughout indonesia. The government has already spoken. The Home Office said the government did not want the electoral law to be revised. The reason is that there are still articles that have not been fully implemented. Government parties, particularly the PDIP, also rejected the revised electoral law. So far, DPR Commission II has said it will remove the revised electoral law from the 2021 national legislation program list. The majority of factions of political parties in parliament have also rejected the revised electoral law. (rzr / bmw)



[Gambas:Video CNN]









