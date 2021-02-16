Maine GOP to discuss possible censorship of Senator Collins for voting to condemn Trump





A group of 16 Maine County Republican presidents are scheduled to meet Monday night to find out how to “respond” to Senator Susan Collins’ vote to convict the former president. Donald Trump.

The Republican Party of Maine appears to be targeting Senator Susan Collins for her vote to condemn former President Donald Trump.

Collins was one of seven GOP Senators to vote against their party in what is now called the most bipartisan impeachment trial in our country’s history.

Heads of Republican county committees across the state are scheduled to meet Monday night to discuss how to “respond.”

I know a lot of people are asking the GOP to do something, “Kennebec County Republican Committee chair Helen Tutwiler told NEWS CENTER Maine.” What exactly is it, I’m not sure.

Tutwiler said she was personally disappointed with Collins’ vote against the former president, but would wait “to hear from all sides” before making a final decision.

The Maine GOP has yet to release an official statement regarding the vote.

Executive Director Jason Savage confirmed Monday’s Monday night meeting, but said any comments will wait “once the issues are discussed by the county presidents.”

NEWS CENTER Maine has received several emails from angry voters, including some who have threatened to refuse future donations to the Maine GOP if it does not vote for censorship, which is a formal statement of disapproval and essentially a slap in the face public.

However, it is not clear what implications a censorship by all 16 county presidents would have given that Collins was just re-elected to the US Senate.

Collins defended his condemnation vote Saturday in the Senate.

“My vote in this trial stems from my own oath and my duty to defend the Constitution of the United States,” she said.

RELATED: Susan Collins, Angus King Vote to Convict Trump in Impeachment Trial

COLLINS CONVICTS: Maine @SenatorCollins just finished her Senate speech, explaining why she voted to condemn the former president. Donald Trump for “incitement to insurgency”. #mepolitics @newscentermaine pic.twitter.com/yxmSzhUUnu

– Zach Blanchard (@ZachBlanchard) February 13, 2021

RELATED: Political Brew: Collins Votes to Condemn Trump, Controversies for MaineHealth and CMP, and 2022 Races

Collins joined Republican Senators Mitt Romney of Utah, Richard Burr of North Carolina, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Ben Sasse of Nebraska and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania to vote.

All are now facing some sort of backlash from their Republican officials who remain loyal to Trump and still believe the election was somehow unfair.

Collins addressed this inevitable reality in his speech.

“President Trump’s lies convinced a lot of Americans that he had won and that they had been deceived,” she said.

So far, Cassidy and Burr have been censored by the Republican parties in their states.

We condemn, in the strongest terms, Senator Cassidy’s vote today to condemn former President Trump. Fortunately, clearer heads prevailed and President Trump was acquitted of the impeachment charge against him.

– Louisiana Republican Party (@LAGOP) February 13, 2021

Collins was unavailable for comment on Monday, according to his spokesperson.

Watch Collins’ full speech to the Senate here:







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos