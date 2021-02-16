Behind PM Modis’ scathing criticism of IAS, January meeting holds clue

Participating in the vote of thanks on the presidents’ speech to Lok Sabha on February 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi advocated for the role of the private sector in India’s progress and questioned the wisdom of letting the growth of the country with the whims and fancies of the bureaucracy.

Babus will do everything? Because they have become IAS (officers), they will run fertilizer factories, because they are IAS, they will run chemical factories … even airplanes … What is this great power that we have created? Prime Minister Modi asked, questioning the traditional wisdom of giving all power to the bureaucracy.

What is this great power that we have created? What are we going to accomplish by handing over the reins of the nation to babus? Just as our babus belong to the country, so do the Indian youth, he said while adding that the country was proud of its creators of wealth.

While PM Modis’s remarks may have been impromptu to Lok Sabha, the underlying idea may have emanated from a PRAGATI meeting held in January to review major delayed projects in the country. The main collaborators of PM Modis, including his principal secretary PK Mishra and cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba, were also present at the meeting attended by the senior secretaries of the Indian government and the chief secretaries of state.

It is understood that during the meeting, Prime Minister Modi questioned the slow decision-making process within the bureaucracy and pointed out 10-year delays in the implementation of rail and road projects. Prime Minister Modi said he was not only concerned about cost overruns, but about the lost opportunity in terms of economic growth, jobs and people’s future due to these delays. Everyone heard the PM in stunned silence.

It was quite obvious that PM Modi was very concerned about bureaucratic decision making in the country. Although Prime Minister Modi made it clear that he would support any bureaucratic decision taken in the country’s interest at a DGP conference in Gujarat in 2018, the Indian bureaucracy has not made any changes to its functioning and is always focused on processes, not results. .

It is then that they do not protect their territory. Leading public service officials such as the Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and Indian Forestry Service (IFoS), have earned a reputation for trying to block anyone coming from beyond their respective services as if it were their personal stronghold.

This resulted in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs being controlled by the IFS, the Delhi Secretariat and the state capitals controlled by the IAS and the intelligence and police services controlled by IPS, with little more room. for technical experts outside the Venn mathematical diagram of bureaucracy.

The situation deteriorated to such an extent that the Indian armed forces were also bureaucratized with seniority, not merit, being the criteria for selecting senior commanders. The Indian Army, Air Force and Navy are protecting all their silos to such an extent that the three-service joint ship is threatened despite Prime Minister Modi making the groundbreaking decision to appoint the first chief of defense staff. Fearing that the kingdom of chieftains would be threatened once the theater command system takes over, the three services tend to think in isolation despite there being costly overlaps in weapons and equipment. The same bureaucratic rules also apply to the DRDO, which is now the cornerstone of Atmanirbhar Bharat in the defense sector. The Indian armed forces want to create more verticals in order to create more vacancies for generals, admirals and air marshals.

It’s not that India doesn’t need bureaucracy or more agents, especially in the foreign service, if the country has global aspirations. With a cadre of only 600 officers, India does not have enough diplomats to present the country on bilateral and multilateral platforms. However, thanks to ad hoc decision-making, the Foreign Minister in the not so distant past decided to reduce the recruitment of officers rather than do the opposite.

The question to be asked is why only IPS is suitable for intelligence or application jobs, IAS for secretary jobs and IFS for ambassadorial missions. Why can’t officers from other public services or technical experts be used to fill these posts on the basis of merit? Cross-fertilization of new ideas with institutionalized frameworks will not only bring innovation, but also more energy and synergy.

While the Prime Minister wants faster decision-making and innovation, India’s bureaucracy is also creating obstacles by dragging its feet on the elimination of deadwood. It is this dead wood that in turn plays the spoiler. The socialist model of the past where all private actors wanted to steal the nation and only the IAS babus were the nation’s flag bearers was and remains a flawed model, and dragged the nation down. This is common knowledge and not rocket science.