Boris Johnson lockdown announcement: government experts ‘want social distancing for the foreseeable future’





Social distancing measures could be in place for the foreseeable future, as those who advise the government have been pushing to do so. Scientists advising the prime minister and his team want the measures to stay long after rumors the lockdown will end in the coming weeks. This isn't the best news for businesses, which have suffered from social distancing measures, with pubs and restaurants potentially having to open at limited capacity for an extended period. Next week Boris Johnson is expected to reveal his plans and a Covid roadmap detailing when the measures are likely to be relaxed. We hope he can announce the opening of pubs, shops, cafes, restaurants and other places. But experts would push for the opening to be allowed only if the premises can maintain social distancing – by keeping people at least three feet apart at all times. If the sites cannot separate people two meters, it must be one meter and there must be reinforced measures such as screens, masks and hand washing. A government source said Sky News : "This is the argument that kills and no decision has been made. A lot rests with some companies – the difference between being viable and not." Another government source said no decision had been taken on the "one meter plus" rule. Places that cannot separate people by at least one meter with improved hygiene measures could not open. This could prove difficult for small pubs, cafes, theaters and other places. Potentially significant risks of transmission of Covid-19 were discovered in pubs and bars across the country last summer, despite the efforts of owners and government councils, according to a new study. Research from the University of Stirling, published in the Journal of Studies on Alcohol and Drugs, is said to be the first in the world to examine measures to combat the coronavirus in licensed premises. Business owners and representatives were interviewed before the reopening to understand the challenges they faced, with researchers then touring 29 locations for up to two hours while posing as customers. A series of incidents that could increase the risk of transmission were observed in all but three locations in research conducted between May and August, as bars began to reopen to the public. Incidents considered to be of greater concern, due to the repeated or continuous nature of the potential risk and the number of customers or employees involved, were observed at 11 sites. These included combinations of chanting, shouting or music; mixing between groups; standing and moving around the bar without taking a distance; clients take pictures with other people and staff; and shake hands or kiss other people who don't seem to be in the same household.







