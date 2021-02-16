The situation has worsened. Turks want a return to the parliamentary system





A poll in Turkey confirmed that the majority of Turks believe that the situation in the country has worsened, especially economically, in recent times. The majority of those who took part in the poll also expressed their wish for the return of the parliamentary system, stressing that the presidential system which gives wide powers to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is “not useful”. A periodic opinion poll released by Aksoy Research Company for the month of January indicated that 61.5% of those polled said conditions in Turkey had deteriorated, while the percentage of those who used the phrase ” remained the same “was 14.5%, and the percentage of those who said” the situation is improving “. 17.4%, and the percentage of those who have not yet decided 6.6%. The information also indicates that 52.8% of those polled called the presidential system “unnecessary” and 21.7% called it “very useful”. The company asked another question of survey participants, namely “which system to choose if a referendum is held again on the presidential system today”. 53.6% of respondents said they prefer a parliamentary system and 28.8% prefer a presidential system. 46.4% of the participants indicated the need to hold early elections in Turkey under the current circumstances, while 32.6% opposed the idea of ​​early elections. Terrible economic situation! When the company asked survey respondents about the current state of the Turkish economy, 49.6% of them said it was ‘terrible’, while 13.7% expressed their extreme poverty. and 15.3% of respondents said the Turkish economy was “very good”. and “excellent”. . The company interviewed respondents to the survey of the protests at the University of the Bosphorus (Bogazici). 42.8% of respondents supported the protests, while 40.1% of participants opposed them. It should be noted that the opposition in Turkey has been preparing during the last period to present its program to return to a modified parliamentary system. Along with the call of the ruling Justice and Development Party and its ally, the Nationalist Movement Party, to form a new constitution, the Turkish opposition parties have stepped up their talks to implement their program.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos