Injustice, falsification made against those who created history being rectified: Narendra Modi

Modi made the remarks during the laying of the foundation stone for Maharaja Suheldev’s memorial

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday the country was rectifying the mistakes, injustice and falsification that had been committed against those who made history.

Also read: Work of Parliament | India has proven all those who have raised concerns wrong: Prime Minister on governments’ handling of pandemic

Mr. Modi made the remarks during the laying of the foundation stone for a memorial to Maharaja Suheldev and the development of Lake Chittaura in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, by video conference.

The medieval leader of Bhar Suheldev is projected as a Hindutva icon by the RSS-BJP.

Mr. Modi said: “It is unfortunate that those who have dedicated their lives to the protection of Bharatiyata, countless heroes and heroines, did not get the place they deserved.

The injustice and corruption committed against those who created history in the name of writing history is being rectified by today’s India, which is freeing itself from these errors, he noted.

Although Suheldev’s historical existence is shrouded in mystery, he is popular as a caste icon among the Rajbhars (OBC) and the Pasis (the second largest Dalit caste in the UP), who both competed for its heritage and are found mainly in the central regions and is UP

Hindutva warrior

The RSS-BJP has attempted over the years to project Suheldev as a Hindutva warrior who stopped the march of Muslim invader Ghazi Mian, a nephew of Mahmud Ghaznavi, in Bahraich and put an end to the Islamization of the region. .

In the areas around Bahraich, Suheldev enjoys legendary status.

Mr Modi said India’s history is not only about those who enslaved the country and the history written by those with a slavery mentality. The story of India was also one that had been nurtured by ordinary people through folklore and passed down from generation to generation.

There was no better occasion than the 75th year of the country’s independence to remember and be inspired by the contribution of icons like Suheldev and their sacrifice, penance struggle, bravery and martyrdom, did -he declares.

Citing examples of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and BR Ambedkar, as well as Suheldev, Mr. Modi said that many prominent figures in the country have not achieved their recognition.

Maharaja Suheldev’s valor and courage may not have found their place in the history books, but from Awadh to the Terai region and Purvanchal it had always been found in folklores and in the hearts of peoples. Suheldev was a sensitive and development-oriented leader, he said.

The debate over Suheldev’s caste legacy was sparked once again ahead of Tuesday’s event, as BJP MP for Bansgaon Kamlesh Paswan wrote to Mr. Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind demanding that the memorial be built. for Suheldev to be named Rashtraveer Suheldev Pasi Smarak, claiming that Suheldev belonged to the Pasi community and not to Bhar as stated by Anil Rajbhar, a minister of the UP government.

SBSP is organizing an event

The Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj (SBSP) party led by Om Prakash Rajbhar, which has often accused the BJP of trying to appropriate Suheldev’s legacy, held its own event in Azamgarh to mark the 1012 anniversary of the Maharaja’s birth. Suheldev Rajbhar, saluting him as rashtra rakshak rashtraveer.

Taking a dig at Mr. Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for referring to Suheldev without his caste name, Mr. Rajbhar wondered how those who couldn’t even take the icon’s full name would provide representation, reservation, education, jobs and equality rights to his descendants.

Keeping an eye on Rajbhar votes and Suheldev’s legacy, in 2016 the BJP forged an alliance with the SBSP in the 2017 Assembly polls, but months before Lok Sabha’s election in 2019. Mr. Rajbhar became a rebel and was dismissed from the state. Cabinet.