Politics
Injustice, falsification made against those who created history being rectified: Narendra Modi
Modi made the remarks during the laying of the foundation stone for Maharaja Suheldev’s memorial
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday the country was rectifying the mistakes, injustice and falsification that had been committed against those who made history.
Also read: Work of Parliament | India has proven all those who have raised concerns wrong: Prime Minister on governments’ handling of pandemic
Mr. Modi made the remarks during the laying of the foundation stone for a memorial to Maharaja Suheldev and the development of Lake Chittaura in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, by video conference.
The medieval leader of Bhar Suheldev is projected as a Hindutva icon by the RSS-BJP.
Mr. Modi said: “It is unfortunate that those who have dedicated their lives to the protection of Bharatiyata, countless heroes and heroines, did not get the place they deserved.
The injustice and corruption committed against those who created history in the name of writing history is being rectified by today’s India, which is freeing itself from these errors, he noted.
Although Suheldev’s historical existence is shrouded in mystery, he is popular as a caste icon among the Rajbhars (OBC) and the Pasis (the second largest Dalit caste in the UP), who both competed for its heritage and are found mainly in the central regions and is UP
Hindutva warrior
The RSS-BJP has attempted over the years to project Suheldev as a Hindutva warrior who stopped the march of Muslim invader Ghazi Mian, a nephew of Mahmud Ghaznavi, in Bahraich and put an end to the Islamization of the region. .
In the areas around Bahraich, Suheldev enjoys legendary status.
Mr Modi said India’s history is not only about those who enslaved the country and the history written by those with a slavery mentality. The story of India was also one that had been nurtured by ordinary people through folklore and passed down from generation to generation.
There was no better occasion than the 75th year of the country’s independence to remember and be inspired by the contribution of icons like Suheldev and their sacrifice, penance struggle, bravery and martyrdom, did -he declares.
Citing examples of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and BR Ambedkar, as well as Suheldev, Mr. Modi said that many prominent figures in the country have not achieved their recognition.
Maharaja Suheldev’s valor and courage may not have found their place in the history books, but from Awadh to the Terai region and Purvanchal it had always been found in folklores and in the hearts of peoples. Suheldev was a sensitive and development-oriented leader, he said.
The debate over Suheldev’s caste legacy was sparked once again ahead of Tuesday’s event, as BJP MP for Bansgaon Kamlesh Paswan wrote to Mr. Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind demanding that the memorial be built. for Suheldev to be named Rashtraveer Suheldev Pasi Smarak, claiming that Suheldev belonged to the Pasi community and not to Bhar as stated by Anil Rajbhar, a minister of the UP government.
SBSP is organizing an event
The Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj (SBSP) party led by Om Prakash Rajbhar, which has often accused the BJP of trying to appropriate Suheldev’s legacy, held its own event in Azamgarh to mark the 1012 anniversary of the Maharaja’s birth. Suheldev Rajbhar, saluting him as rashtra rakshak rashtraveer.
Taking a dig at Mr. Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for referring to Suheldev without his caste name, Mr. Rajbhar wondered how those who couldn’t even take the icon’s full name would provide representation, reservation, education, jobs and equality rights to his descendants.
Keeping an eye on Rajbhar votes and Suheldev’s legacy, in 2016 the BJP forged an alliance with the SBSP in the 2017 Assembly polls, but months before Lok Sabha’s election in 2019. Mr. Rajbhar became a rebel and was dismissed from the state. Cabinet.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]