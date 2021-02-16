Adam Kinzingers Lonely Mission – The New York Times





WASHINGTON As the Republican Party censors, condemns and seeks to purge leaders who are not in tune with Donald J. Trump, Adam Kinzinger, the six-term Illinois MP, poses as unwanted Enemy No.1 not only in his party, but also in his own family, some of whom recently denied him.

Two days after Mr Kinzinger called for Mr Trump to be dismissed from his post in the wake of the Jan.6 riot on Capitol Hill, 11 members of his family sent him a two-page handwritten letter, claiming he was in cahoots with the army of demons for making a public break with the president.

Oh my God, what a disappointment you are for us and for God! they wrote. You have embarrassed the Kinzinger surname!

The author of the letter was Karen Otto, cousin of Mr. Kinzingers, who paid $ 7 to send it by certified mail to Mr. Kinzingers’ father to make sure the congressman saw it, which he did. She also sent copies to Republicans in Illinois, including other members of the State Congress delegation.

I wanted Adam to be avoided, she said in an interview.

A 42-year-old Air National Guard pilot who represents a crescent-shaped neighborhood along the Chicagos suburb, Mr. Kinzinger is at the forefront of the effort to navigate post-Trump politics. He is betting on his political career, professional connections and kinship with a wing of his sprawling family that his party’s future lies in disowning Mr. Trump and the conspiracy theories the former president nurtured.

Mr. Kinzinger was one of three House Republicans to vote both to impeach Mr. Trump and to remove Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene from her committee positions. During the House impeachment debate, he asked Democrats if he could speak for seven minutes instead of his allotted, so he could make a more authoritarian and bipartisan argument against the president; the request was refused.

He took his case to the national media, becoming a ubiquitous figure in cable TV, late-night HBO programming, and podcasts. He started a new political action committee with a six-minute video declaring the need to reformat the Republican Party into something resembling an idealized version of the George W. Bushs party with a focus on cutting taxes, hawkish defense and social conservatism without grievances. and the conspiracy theories that Mr. Trump and his allies have placed at the heart of party identity.

To do this, Kinzinger said in an interview, must expose the fear-based tactics he hopes to root out from the party and present an optimistic alternative.

We’re just scared, he said. Fear the Democrats. Fear the future. Fear everything. And it works for an election cycle or two. The problem is, it really hurts this democracy.

Mr Kinzinger said he was not deterred by the Senate’s failure on Saturday to convict Mr Trump in the impeachment trial.

We have a lot of work to do to restore the Republican Party, he said, and to reverse the political trend of personality.

Mr Kinzinger now faces the classic challenge of political mavericks seeking to prove their independence: his stubborn and uncompromising nature bothers the Republicans he tries to recruit for his mission to remake the party.

His anti-Trump stance has angered Republican voters in his district, some of whom compare him to a Democrat, and frustrated Republican officials in Illinois who say he cares more about his own national exposure than his relationship. with them.

There doesn’t appear to be a camera or microphone he won’t rush to, said Larry Smith, the La Salle County GOP chairman, who censored Kinzinger last month. He spoke to us in the good old days.

Mr. Kinzinger makes no apologies for his priorities.

Central and northern Illinois deserve an explanation and deserve my full attention, and they will get it, he says. But as far as I can, I will also focus on the national message because I can transform all hearts in central and northern Illinois and that wouldn’t dent the whole party. And that’s what I think the huge battle is.

Mr. Kinzinger has drawn praise from Democrats, but he is not a progressive idea. His campaign website tricks his long-standing opposition to the Affordable Care Act, and he is an opponent of abortion rights and higher taxes. He first won his seat in Congress with the approval of Sarah Palins.

Raised in a large family in central Illinois, his father, who has 32 first cousins, ran food banks and homeless shelters in Peoria and Bloomington, Mr. Kinzinger was interested in politics from his earliest days. younger age. Before he was 10, he predicted he would one day be governor or president, Ms Otto said, and he won the McLean County Council election as a sophomore at the Illinois State University.

He joined the Air Force after the September 11 attacks and served in Iraq and Afghanistan. Upon his release, he joined the Air National Guard, where he remained lieutenant-colonel. In the 2010 Republican wave, Mr Kinzinger, then 32, beat a Democratic incumbent by almost 15 percentage points and, two years later, with the support of Eric Cantor, then the majority leader in the House, ousted another Republican in office, Don Manzullo, to 10 terms in a subsequent primary redistribution.

But Mr Kinzinger was quickly put off by a Republican party he believed to be centered on opposition to anything President Barack Obama came up with without coming up with new ideas.

His level of frustration has increased since he came to Congress and I think the Trump era has been difficult for him to understand and participate in, said former Rep. Kevin Yoder of Kansas, who was one of the closest friends of Mr. Kinzingers in Congress. before losing a 2018 re-election bid. When loyalty to Mr. Trump became a litmus test for Republican conservatism, Mr. Yoder said, it became a bridge too far for him.

Although Mr. Kinzinger has never presented himself as a Trump loyalist, he rarely broke with the former president for political reasons, but he has criticized him since the 2016 campaign when he was a substitute for Jeb Bush.

Mr. Trump was aware of Mr. Kinzingers’ lack of loyalty. During a fundraiser in suburban Chicago ahead of the 2016 election, Mr. Trump asked Richard Porter, a member of the Illinois Republican National Committee, how Mr. Kinzinger would run for re-election. He had no opponent, Mr Porter recalls as he told the future president.

Mr Trump, Mr Porter said, buried his finger in his chest and told him to deliver a vulgar message to Mr Kinzinger about what he should do with himself. When Mr. Porter forwarded the comment to Mr. Kinzinger in a conversation on election day, Mr. Kinzinger laughed and urged Mr. Trump to do the same.

In Illinois, Republicans are struggling to guess what Mr. Kinzingers’ next move might be. In the interview, Mr Kinzinger said he was unlikely to continue with the 2022 nomination for governor or the Senate. Right now he’s leaning to run for office, but with a redistribution imminent this fall, it’s unclear how the Democratic-controlled legislature will reorganize his district.

What is clear is that Mr. Kinzinger found himself on the wrong side of the rank and file Republicans at home. John McGlasson, a member of Mr Kinzingers’ district committee, said the congressman had been insulting with his comments since Jan.6.

Republican voters polled in the district last week lambasted Mr. Kinzinger for assaulting Mr. Trump.

If you want to vote as a Democrat, vote as a Democrat, said Richard Reinhardt, a 63-year-old retired mechanical engineer, while having lunch at a Thai restaurant in Rockford. Otherwise, if you are a Republican, support our president. Trump was the first president who represented me. What he did helped me.

Mr Kinzinger predicted that the hangover of Mr Trump’s popularity after impeachment will somehow fade.

Former Governor Bruce Rauner, the last Republican to win a statewide office in Illinois, in 2014, said Kinzinger could find himself a victim of the bitter schism dividing the party. The only winners in the war between Trump and the Republicans will be the Democrats, Mr. Rauner said. For some voters, character matters. For the most part, this is not the case.

Mr Kinzinger said he had little desire to reach out to the loudest critics in his districts, the Republican organizations, which he had not spoken to in years and who said they had little influence over voters. . Writers in his family, he said, are brainwashed by conservative churches that have led them astray.

I have nothing against them, he said, but I have no desire or feel the need to reach out and fix this. It’s 100% on them to reach out and fix it, and quite honestly, I don’t care if they do or not.

As for his own future in the party, Mr Kinzinger has said he will know by the end of the summer whether he can remain a Republican for the long term or whether he will be motivated to change party membership. if it is clear to him that Mr. Trump’s allies have become a permanent majority.

Party people are sick right now, he says. It is one thing if the party took different points of view, but it has become this huge litmus test on everything. So that’s a possibility down the road, but it’s definitely not my intention, and I’m going to fight like hell to save him first.

Ellen Almer Durston contributed reporting from Rockford, Illinois. Kitty Bennett contributed to the research.

