PHC bar wants restriction on Judge Faez Isa removed – Pakistan





PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court Bar Association has expressed concern over the Supreme Court order, which barred Judge Qazi Faez Isa from hearing any case against Prime Minister Imran Khan, and demanded that the restriction is lifted.

In a statement released here on Monday, Peshawar High Court Bar Association President Khalid Anwar Afridi called on Pakistan’s Chief Justice and other Supreme Court justices to end the exercise of to stifle the voices of the other judges, who disagreed with them. , for the sake of maintaining the independence of the judiciary.

He said the concept of judicial challenge requires a judge to assess for himself whether it would be appropriate for him to hear a particular case or not.

The decision to challenge is ultimately a decision that the judge in question must make and it cannot be made on his or her behalf by fellow judges, when they are sitting as co-bench members or otherwise, has t he said, adding that such had been the practice in England during the time of Sir William Blackstone and in the United States during the time of Chief Justice John Marshall.

Mr Anwar said that if the decision to challenge was to be made by other members of the bench on behalf of a judge, it essentially meant that the judge, on whose behalf the decision was made, was unable to make that decision.

In rendering the judgment calling on and on behalf of Judge Qazi Faez Isa to challenge him from cases involving the Prime Minister, the Chief Justice and other honorable judges essentially accused Judge Qazi Faez Isa of being unable to uphold his oath. base as a Supreme Court justice, he said.

The president of the PHCBA argued that the exclusion of Judge Qazi Faez Isa from certain types of benches and hearing cases related to certain types of entities naturally led to the logical conclusion that the voice was muffled.

Pakistan appears to have pioneered a new law in which, by judicial decree, we exclude dissenting judicial voices from the benches and certain categories of cases involving the powerful, removing the prerogative of judges to recuse themselves, a he declared.

Mr Anwar said such a despotic practice was not followed in any other legal system and that it was worrying that it was taking root in Pakistan.

Posted in Dawn, February 16, 2021

