Why did the dragon give in

The deal between the two Asian giants to ease tensions over the Line of Real Control (LAC) surprised many. Implementation started on 10e February with the gradual withdrawal of the northern and southern shores of Lake Pangong Tso, a major area in dispute being described as a point of friction by both parties. The whole process, including the removal of infrastructure created after April 2020 and the discharge from heights occupied by infantry units, will likely take 10 to 15 days, as the entire exercise is undertaken in an atmosphere of total lack of trust between the two parties. A strict and foolproof verification mechanism has been put in place to avoid past incidents that left physical clashes between the two sides in Galwan in June of last year. Once the disengagement process has been successfully completed in this sector, commanders should meet within 48 hours to discuss modalities for disengagement in other sectors. Patrols have been temporarily suspended in the area to avoid clashes. While the majority at home and abroad are happy with the deal reached and the possibility of a return to normalcy along the ALC, there are many opponents and doubters in the country who accuse the government to sell and cede our territory in eastern Ladakh to the Chinese. . Some have also said that there may have been a secret deal between the two countries and that the government has made certain commitments to the Chinese which are hidden from the nation. Some veteran officers have also claimed that the government has all but accepted the 1959 Chinese line of claim and questioned the logic of having a buffer zone and our troops leaving the occupied heights on the Kailash Range. Many doubts have arisen because of the dragon’s duplicitous and treacherous behavior in recent years.

Nevertheless, tribute must be paid to Indian negotiators, both military and diplomatic, for their perseverance, patience and persuasion. Backed by an unambiguous political directive not to cede even an inch of territory to the Chinese, negotiators refused to wither or tire out due to protracted negotiations, a tactic used by the Chinese to tire and exhaust the adversary and succumb to the Chinese. pressure, manifestation of the Chinese strategy of “winning without fighting”. They stuck to their goal and convinced the Chinese of the futility of facing a determined India that was not in the mood to bow down to the expansionist and revisionist ideology of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) under its all- powerful leader Xi Jinping. who had taken it upon himself to realize the “Chinese dream” by 2049, the centenary year of the communist regime. The Indians worked hard to convince the dragon to give in.

Credit also goes to the valiant Indian army and its commander on the ground who turned the tide on the Chinese with a brilliant tactical maneuver to outflank the PLA army troops on the north shore by occupying tactical heights. on the Kailash range, on the south shore, on its side. LAKE. It allowed negotiators at all levels to engage in difficult negotiations without giving in to the solutions proposed by the Chinese.

Xi Jinping is a savvy politician in the art of survival. In one of my previous “Will Xi Jinping Relent” articles, I mentioned that Xi would rather give in than bow down or surrender to his opponents at home. The internal situation in China is not good, and Xi’s opponents are taking a deep breath. The growing resentment among the masses is also affecting the popularity of the CCP. Xi Jinping has centralized all powers. Centralization works well as long as things go well, but the deterioration of the internal situation has given rise to many dissidents within the party and other political opponents. The worsening internal situation and the hope for improved relations with America after Trump played a major role in securing the deal after a stalemate of nearly a year. Xi has enough trouble at home, and the continued standoff with India harms their national interests, including the economy, which has likely caused the Dragon to back down.

The first and most compelling reason was Xi Jinping’s realization that the Chinese bit more than they could chew. Chinese belligerency and expansionism were for the first time strongly opposed everywhere after the Indians showed the way of refusing to be intimidated and to cede to Chinese hegemony. India’s determined response served as the elixir for other victims of Dragon’s expansionism in the seas of south and east China, across the Taiwan Strait and the Indo-Pacific region. China’s calculation to take advantage of the ongoing pandemic (believed to be of Chinese origin) has gone horribly wrong. Chinese resources, but not only overexploited but tired, thus expose the fragility of its armed forces in a combat situation.

Chinese troops were deemed insufficient for fighting at very high altitudes. They have been unable to withstand the vagaries of harsh weather and the extreme wind chill factor which makes survival at these heights extremely difficult. The emphasis in the PLA has been to fight in a digital environment avoiding contact battles while minimizing the logistical and physical issues of very high altitude warfare. Thus, the morale of the PLA soldiers was in their boots despite claims to provide them with centrally heated habitat. Indian soldiers, on the other hand, beat their opponents with flying colors and were viewed by their counterparts as very agile, alert and aggressive. Another contributing factor was the conscription into the Chinese military and their young soldiers being the product of the one-child standard. Parents and PLA ex-combatants exerted tremendous pressure at home to withdraw from the region.

The other major problem facing China is the inability of the domestic consumer market to recover. Although China’s GDP has remained positive, its attempts to switch from a manufacturing-oriented economy to a consumer-oriented economy have not yielded the desired result. China’s consumption – a key driver of growth – has dampened stimulus hopes amid fears of a resurgence of the Wuhan pandemic. Retail sales are still slowing down, showing a lack of confidence among the masses. To rekindle spirits before the start of the Chinese New Year celebrations, the disengagement was so timed. China can hardly afford the tensions it has acquired on a global level thanks to its revisionist policies seem to have been carried out by Xi.

The problems facing the banking sector have yet to be resolved. The likelihood of a rapid slowdown in credit growth is also significant. Rising labor costs, population aging, soaring credit defaults, growing disparity between rich and poor and urban-rural disparity, rising unemployment, virtual collapse of The Xi Belt Road’s preferred initiative are the other evils affecting the Chinese economy and domestic stability.

The agrarian crisis emptied domestic granaries forcing China to import food grains. Food inflation in China has risen to double digits. Soaring food prices, especially pork, the most consumed meat in the country, angered the masses. The continued wartime deployment of its fighting forces in Tibet has further compounded the problem. Xi realized that his tactic of distracting the Chinese public by displaying aggressive behavior towards India and other neighbors actually backfired.

The unrest in Hong Kong, combative Taiwan, growing dissension in Tibet and Xinxiang, growing mass discontent and economic uncertainties have compelled the Dragon to look inward and resolve domestic issues rather than challenge the might of his adversaries at the borders. Knowing Xi Jinping, this could be a tactical withdrawal for now.

The story of Indian renewal and some statements by new US President Joe Biden are among the external factors that may have contributed to China’s disengagement at this time after a protracted and protracted standoff during winters.

The Indian rebound from the Chinese-origin pandemic took Communist China by surprise. India not only embarked on the path of Aatm Nirbhar Bharat (Autonomous India), but the bold decisions taken to ban Chinese products, applications and business houses not only reduced the trade deficit between two countries, but also hit its economy. The way India controlled the pandemic and was among the few countries to develop not just one but four vaccines (two already launched) belied the hopes of Chinese leaders who had hoped for the collapse of India’s economy and its subsequent weakening as a regional power. Instead, the rapid revival of the Indian economy and the growth of soft power thanks to the “Maitri vaccine” has ruffled many feathers not only in China, but also among its pals.

Another reason attributed to the protracted negotiations is the Chinese desire to wait and watch the way things are going in the world after the presidential elections in the United States end. Contrary to Chinese expectations despite the change of presidency, the new POTUS is as aggressive against China as its predecessor. He called China an adversary of numbers, and the new US administration has not only openly supported India and warned China against growing expansionism, but has also pledged to strengthen the security alliance with Japan to counter the growing Chinese threat to the region. The United States has accused China of intimidation and of attempting to build a “maritime empire” in the South China Sea, announcing several rounds of sanctions against Chinese state-owned enterprises involved in building man-made islands. Much to Dragon’s dismay, France, the EU, Britain and Australia have also teamed up with the United States to curb China’s expansion.

All in all, a process began with a glimmer of hope that normalcy would soon return along the ailing LAC, the de facto border between the two Asian giants. Considering that this is only the beginning and “ miles to go before sleeping ” peacefully, as the success of this phase would pave the way for subsequent disengages in other contested sectors which would lead to an ultimate de-escalation without which peace to reign is difficult.

India cannot afford to let its guard down and therefore there should be no slack in its 24/7 surveillance and preparation for an inevitable war with China.