England Golf CEO urges Boris Johnson to reopen golf courses

England Golf CEO Jeremy Tomlinson has written an open letter to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to bolster the scientific view that golf courses can safely reopen during nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus.

Tomlinson’s letter to Johnson reveals that golf can not only be played safely during the first phase of England’s recovery, but also help the country bounce back physically and mentally after the lockdown.

A new report in The Sunday Times the weekend revealed that golf is set to be one of many outdoor sports that will be given the green light to return to the country before the end of March.

Johnson is expected to reveal more details of England’s gradual recovery from the lockdown when he addresses the nation next Monday.

Read England Golf’s letter to Johnson below:

Dear Prime Minister,

The light at the end of the tunnel is definitely shining a little brighter for all of us as we emerge from the dark winter months of January and February.

For this we should all be truly grateful.

And, like most people, I sincerely hope that soon we can banish the harmful cycle of lockdowns once and for all.

I understand you’ll be announcing more details on this front next Monday when you present a roadmap out of lockdown and back to some sort of normalcy.

Now that you are considering easing the restrictions, I sincerely believe that our great game of golf is uniquely positioned to play a positive role in this early phase of recovery and that the government should give it that opportunity.

Today’s confirmation that over 15 million people have received their first vaccine vaccine is just the blow in the arm that we all needed!

Combined with the transmission rate slowing to the point where the R-number is less than one, there are real signs that our sacrifices in recent times have paid off and our continued efforts at social distancing will allow more interaction and freedoms to be made. the future.

We all owe a huge debt of gratitude to the NHS staff, army medics and volunteers who have made the vaccination program such a heroic effect on all of us.

But now we have to look ahead to find a way to re-energize the country through a program of safe activities and exercises to boost the collective morale of the country.

England Golf has been clear from the start that golf is a safe outdoor sport with a portion and a portion of social distancing on each round.

With the introduction of our Play Safe, Stay Safe after first lockout protocols, we have made our sport even more secure.

I’m sure you know that many golfers have already contacted their own MPs to make this point and many more will reinforce this point of view by expressing their support for a quick and safe return to golf in the days to come.

For more than two million golfers in England, the mental and physical health benefits of playing our sport can be clearly documented. This is not anecdotal, it is based on solid scientific data.

The fact that these benefits can be enjoyed without posing undue risk to public health as a whole is extremely important and this point was re-emphasized in recent correspondence with the government.

You will recall that last month the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Golf presented the government with an updated science document that once again clearly demonstrated how golf can be played safely at any stage of a cycle. pandemic.

In short, golf remains a safe sport that is good for body and soul.

Our golfing community has struggled without having access to the game they love. For many, the mental challenges were more difficult to endure than the physical challenges.

Like all sports, we have clubs navigating the economic issues of foreclosure, the uncertainty of a restart date, questions from staff on leave about jobs, questions from members about annual memberships.

It was a difficult time that neither of us want to visit again.

We’re all trying to stay positive throughout what we hope will be the final stage of the lockdown, while still being bullish that the science news follow-up remains bullish.

Above all, we see no reason why golf cannot be one of the first sports to come back, to help in our country’s healing process and to ensure that the sun can shine on us again throughout. of the 2021 season.

Sincere friendships

Jeremy tomlinson

CEO, Golf of England