Politics
Prime Minister Modi called on Indian bureaucracy as senior IAS officials sat in stunned silence at PRAGATI meeting
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed his dissatisfaction with the functioning of the Indian bureaucracy and, in a meeting attended by senior IAS officials, questioned the slowness of decision-making by the bureaucracy, Hindustan Times at reported.
The report adds that it was quite evident that Prime Minister Modi was very concerned about bureaucratic decision-making in the country.
During the PRAGATI meeting attended by Principal Secretary PK Mishra, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, other High Secretaries and Head of State Secretaries, Prime Minister Modi spoke of 10-year delays in setting implementation of rail and road projects.
The report adds that, as the bureaucrats sat in stunned silence, Prime Minister Modi said not only was he concerned about cost overruns, but he was also concerned about the loss of economic opportunities and ‘jobs because of these delays.
The revelation comes at a time when Prime Minister Modi praised the Indian private sector for its contribution to nation building.
He had also made a veiled critique of the Indian bureaucracy by questioning what can be achieved by handing the country over to Babus.
“Will the Babus do everything? If someone becomes IAS, will they do everything like running fertilizer industries, chemical industries or flying a plane … what are we going to achieve by handing over our country to Babus. If Babus belongs to our country, so do the young people (who work in the private sector), ”Prime Minister Modi said.
