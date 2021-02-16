Lloyds Bank names IK Collections a 2020 small business





A BRADFORD-based tailor has been named Small Business of 2020 by Lloyds Bank, after providing PPE to local clinics and delivering food packages during the pandemic.

Imran Khan, owner of IK Collections, has been forced to close his two stores to the public following government guidelines during the pandemic.

Jannat by IK Collections specializes in tailor-made outfits for the Asian market, including Sherwanis, suits and bridal wear, and IK Collections is where traditional costumes are handcrafted in store by a team tailors who have occupied the building since the 1960s.

The closings were followed by several cancellations from guests who had to postpone weddings and special occasions due to lockdown restrictions.

Virtual dates continued, but Mr. Khan had free time that he wanted to put to good use.

To help those in need during the pandemic, he began preparing food packaging for the protection of vulnerable people, checked out neighbors in the community, and worked with his team of four to produce PPE for at least 70 healthcare professionals in Bradford.

Inside the IK Collections store in Bradford

Mr Khan was also touched by the story of Captain Sir Thomas Moore, who raised money for charity before his 100th birthday.

He contacted the Keighley-born fundraiser last summer and made a costume for free, as a thank you for his efforts to help others.

Now, IK Collections has been named the winner of the Lloyds Bank Small Business of 2020 Awards, in recognition of Mr. Khan’s efforts to support his local community in 2020.

The award is a mentoring session with a businesswoman, Sharmadean Reid, the founder of Beautystack, a networking market app for influential beauty professionals.

During the session, Mr. Khan will gain information and support to help him seize opportunities and grow his business in the coming year.

The Lloyds Bank Small Business of 2020 competition celebrates small businesses and local businesses in the UK and their inspiring energy and resilience to meet the challenges of 2020.

Nearly 900 companies across the country have been nominated by their local communities and 24 winners have been chosen based on their creativity and speed of adapting to events since March, and how they have gone beyond expectations.

Mr Khan said: “When Covid-19 arrived my usual backlog had slowed down and I knew I wanted to use this time to help my local community. I contacted Facebook and started putting plans in place for support those in need I could.

“I organized the production of PPE for local clinics, dropped off food packages for my neighbors and a personal highlight was making a costume for Captain Sir Thomas Moore. It is a real inspiration and a reminder for everyone to do what they can to help others during this difficult time.

“Last year, the fashion industry was hit particularly hard by the pandemic, especially for students hoping to embark on careers in the industry.

“I want to take the mentoring session to learn from Sharmadean how I can inspire others like her, and how I can reach more people on different social media platforms to support future talent.

